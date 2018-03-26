DuBOIS — A standing room crowd enjoyed a Golden Gloves Championship night at DuBois Country Club Saturday.
The most popular decision of the seven bouts contested came in the penultimate match of the night when Landen Buchanan, who trains at the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois, won a decision over Layton Munyon from Kastle Boxing in Johnstown in a non-tournament 70-pound bantam (9- and 10-year-olds) contest.
Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League founder Jimmy Cvetic of Pittsburgh and DuBois Executive Director Aaron Beatty were joined by boxing officials from Golden Gloves as well as regional and state organizations.
Two Golden Gloves state champions were crowned. Cvetic, a retired homicide detective in Allegheny County, has been involved in boxing and youth programs for 47 years, guided by his “always for the kids” motto.
In the 70-pound bantam division, Shamus Stanton of Jacks Gym in Pittsburgh won by decision over Souljah Cook of USS Flight Academy in Pittsburgh.
In the Intermediate 170-pound title matchup, Chris Sullivan of Boyce Boxing in Pittsburgh out punched Alex Querry of Kastle Boxing over three 3-minute rounds.
The night opened with Katie Loniello of Jacks Gym in Pittsburgh win by decision over Ashlyn Irwin of Altoona Boxing Club in a 135-pound female sub-novice bout at 135 pounds.
Isaac Guenther of Butler Clubs won by decision over Branden Spahn of Scorching Boxing in Altoona in a cadet 145-pound semifinal bout.
Isaac Kelly of Boyce AC Boxing in Pittsburgh earned a decision over Max Leasock of Kastle Boxing in Johnstown in a non-tournament novice 154-pound matchup. That match was hotly contested as both fighters pounded each other for three rounds.
In a semifinal in the sub-novice division at 178 pounds, Chris Hill of Scorching Boxing won by technical knockout over Dan Smith of Shraders Boxing and MMA in Pittsburgh after the ring doctor examined Smith as the third round began and suggested the bout be stopped.
Saturday’s event was the sixth annual Golden Gloves show in DuBois.
The WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center on East Long Avenue in DuBois is 100 percent free to everyone between the ages of 6 and 18 and anyone currently attending high school.
The WPAL also encourages local law enforcement officials to work out in its gyms, free of charge.
In addition to training and fitness, classes are offered, including boxing, BoxFit, functional fitness, yoga, cardio kickboxing, PiYo, Core, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Bootcamp and more. Adult members pay a nominal fee for use of the facility.
More information is available by calling 299-7640 or emailing info@wpal.org. or online at www.wpal.org.
Information is also available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois
