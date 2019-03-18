DuBOIS — A full house of raucous fans at DuBois Country Club enjoyed a nine-bout card of hard fought, closely contested boxing matches Saturday night.
The 7th Annual Golden Gloves competition in DuBois included two Western Pennsylvania finals matchups.
The event was hosted by the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League and its fitness and training center on East Long Avenue.
WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty led a “silent 10-count” for two pillars of amateur boxing in Western Pa. — Jimmy Cvetic of Pittsburgh, retired Allegheny County narcotics and homicide detective and the founder of WPAL who died in February, and Josephine Helmam of Punxsutawney, a fixture in the sport and a licensed judge for many years, who died March 8.
Contestants Saturday included several from WPAL DuBois and Punxsutawney as well as from Boyce, Branson House and Kastle Boxing in Gretaer Pittsburgh, Luccioni’s Boxing Club in Uniontown and Maiden City Boxing in Coraopolis.
The first bout of the evening featured L.J. Fickworth of WPAL Punxsutawney against Martin Bonsu of WPAL DuBois. Fickworth parlayed his height advantage into a hard-fought 3-2 split decision the semi-final of the Sub-novice category at 178 pounds.
WPAL DuBois’ Thomas Weaver came up short in a unanimous decision to Gabe Castner of Maiden City in Western Pa. final in the Cadet 165-pound bracket.
Trinity Burke of WPAL DuBois rode a steady, determined effort to a unanimous decision over Sandra Gonzales of Bronson House in the Female Sub-novice 160-pound Western Final.
The winners of those two finals advance to the state title championships in Pittsburgh.
The fourth DuBois entrant, 11-year-old Landen Buchanan, dropped a tough unanimous decision to Layton Munyon of Kastle in a non-tournament bout at 85 pounds.
In an non-tournament bout at 132 pounds, Jairo Gonzales of Bronson scored a 3-2 decision over Ty Jacquay of Maiden City.
Donny Evans of Boyce earned a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Alex Abraham of Luccioni’s in a semi-final at 152 pounds in the Sub-novice division.
Anthony Sikora of Kastle was a split decision winner in a nip-and-tuck bout over Jamar Sherrill of Boyce in a semi-final matchup in the Sub-novice class at 152 pounds.
Christian Ortiz of Kastle knocked down Ed Tissue of Boyce at the end of the first round and scored two more knockdowns in the second round before the bout was stopped 1:03 into the second. Ortiz moves on to the Western final in the Sub-novice category at 201-plus pounds.
The final bout of the evening saw Ryan Flora of Boyce pick up a unanimous decision in a 152-pound Sub-novice semi-final over Brandon Watkins of Kastle.
Another member of the DuBois complement, Aviana Gillaugh, showed off her skill with three one-minute rounds of mitt work.
DuBois Area High School student Emma Reed sang the National Anthem.
The DuBois Fitness Center is 100 percent free to everyone between the ages 6 and 18 and anyone attending high school. The WPAL also encourages local law enforcement officials to work out in its gyms, free of charge, with the kids from the area. Adult members pay a nominal fee for use of the facility.
