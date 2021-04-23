CURWENSVILLE — Thursday’s baseball game between Brockway and host Curwensville saw both teams rally from large deficits.
The Golden Tide scored seven in the first inning only to watch the Rovers put the next 12 on the board over the course of the next three frames.
But Curwensville plated the final 13 runs of the game, including eight in the bottom of the sixth, to pull away for a wild 20-12 victory.
“Our kids definitely battled back,” Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski said. “They showed a lot heart. But give Brockway credit. They didn’t lay down after it was 7-0.”
Golden Tide relief pitcher Tyler Lee, who entered the game in the fourth and allowed seven runs (just three earned) in the frame, was the winning pitcher as he settled in and shut out Brockway over the final three innings, allowing just a single to Matthew Brubaker during that span.
“Hats off to Tyler,” Harzinski said. “He came in and did a great job. We threw it around a little bit there and we need to clean that up, but Tyler came off a rough outing against Clearfield and he bounced back really well today.”
Curwensville jumped out to the early 7-0 lead as Brockway starting pitcher Conner Ford struggled to find the strike zone. Ford walked five batters in the first and also gave up RBI singles to Lee, Thad Butler and Spencer Hoover.
But Ford found his groove following the opening frame and shut down the Tide offense until running out of pitches at the end of the fourth. He struck out six Curwensville batters from the second through the fourth, while giving his offense the chance to make a comeback.
“We were up (12-8) when he left,” Brockway head coach Terry Moore said. “He threw 50 pitches in the first inning, then he threw three more innings with only 50 more. So he did a good job.”
Brockway plated four in the second off Tide starter Shane Sunderlin, who walked two batters (the second forcing in a run) and hit another before Andrew Brubaker smacked a 2-run single and Ezra Swanson added a run-producing base hit.
After Sunderlin struck out the side in the third, he ran into trouble in the fourth, walking the first two batters he faced before being replaced on the mound by Lee.
After a fielder’s choice and an outfield error, Brockway connected on four straight singles off Lee. Swanson and Ford had RBI singles, while Daniel Shugarts and Dylan Bash both knocked in two with their base hits.
Two more Golden Tide errors prolonged the inning, allowing two more runs to score.
When all was said and done, the Rovers sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times on just four hits to grab a 12-7 advantage heading to the bottom of the fourth.
The Golden Tide got one run back in the home half when Jake Mullins reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch two batters later.
Curwensville tied the game at 12-12 with a four-run fifth then sent 13 batters to the plate in the home half of the sixth in an inning that saw the Rovers use three different pitchers.
“We’re a team that doesn’t quit,” Moore said. “We play hard. We just ran out of pitching tonight. It’s just one of those things. We need some guys to step up, and it just didn’t happen tonight.
“We had a lot of young kids on the mound. There were two freshmen throwing there. It was just one of those nights that we couldn’t finish the deal. We’re not the deepest right now in pitching experience, but at least we’re getting that experience and it will help us in the future.”
Mullins, Hoover, Keegan Wilson and Matt Brown had consecutive singles in the bottom of the sixth inning. One run scored on the Mullins’ base hit, while two came home on both Wilson’s and Brown’s.
Buler and Chase Graham added sacrifice flys, while Lee was credited with an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“We had some timely sacrifice flys, Chase put down some sac bunts, we ran the bases properly, the fundamentals of the game were there,” Harzinski said.
Lee then finished things off in the bottom of the seventh, sandwiching a pair of flyouts around the Brubaker base hit. Tide catcher Hoover ended the game when he picked Brubaker off first base.
Brown, Hoover and Lee each had two hits for the Tide. Brown had a double — the only extra-base hit for either team — and three RBIs. Mullins scored four runs and knocked in three. while Lee scored twice and had three RBIs. Wilson also collected three RBIs.
Bash and Swanson paced Brockway with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Shugarts also had two RBIs and scored two runs.
Curwensville evened its record at 4-4, while Brockway slipped to 1-7.
The Rovers are back in action today, hosting Moniteau. The Golden Tide entertain DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Brockway—12
Glasl cf 5100, Brubaker ss 5110, Swanson rf 5122, Shugarts 3b-p 3212, Swanson cr-pr 0100, Ford p-2b 3111, Bash 1b 3222, Stewart dh 2201, Park 2b-c 0000, Young 0000, Fitzgerald 0000, Brubaker c-p-c 3012, Bennett lf 3110. Totals: 32-12-9-10.
Curwensville—20
Mullins ss 3413, Hoover c 4122, Wilson 1b 4213, Brown dh 3223, C. Fegert lf 0000, N. Fegert cr-pr 0100, McCracken cf 4201, Sunderlin p-3b 2110, Swanson cr 0100, Lee 2b-p 4223, McGarry cr 0100, Graham rf 2201, Butler 3b-2b 3113.
Score by Innings
Brockway 040 800 0—12 9 3
Curwensville 700 148 x—20 10 4
Errors—Shugarts 2, Ford; McCracken, Mullins, Sunderlin 2. LOB—Brockway 6, Curwensville 7. DP—Brockway. 2B—Brown. SAC—Graham. SF—Butler, Graham, Mullins. HBP—Shugarts (by Sunderlin), Stewart (by Lee); Butler (by Brubaker), Hoover (by Brubaker), Lee (by Fitzgerald). SB—Mullins, Wilson.
Pitching
Brockway: Ford—4 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO; Brubaker—1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Young—1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Fitzgerald—0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Shugarts—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Sunderlin—3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO; Lee—4 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Lee. LP—Young.