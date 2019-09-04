BROOKVILLE — The Brookville girls golf team went 2-3 in a home AML match at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders posted a team score of 279 as they were defeated by Punxsutawney (218), DuBois (222) and Curwensville (251).
Brookville secured a pair of forfeit wins from Brockway and Ridgway, as both teams did not post team scores at the match.
The Lady Chucks were led by Brianna Hoover, who won individual medalist honors on the day with a round of 49.
DuBois finished just four strokes back with the second best team score of the day as it was led by a round of 52 from Maddy Gray.
Sarah Henninger finished one stroke back with a 53 for the Lady Beavers, while Alexas Pfeufer (57) and Sophia Seduski (61) rounded out the scorers for DuBois.
Isabella Geist-Salone and Rylee Werner also competed for the Lady Beavers and shot a 61 and 64 respectively.
Curwensville was led by Jensen Duke, who shot a 50 to post the second best round of the day, just one shot behind Hoover.
Lauren Tozer followed with a 64, while a 68 by Haylee Conklin and a 69 from Brianna Swindell rounded out the Lady Golden Tide’s scores.
Taylor Simcox also competed on the afternoon and posted a round of 74 for Curwensville.
Audrey Barrett shot a 62 to lead the Lady Raiders, who were without their normal No. 1 and 3 golfers on the day in Regan Ganoe and Rilee Kelly.
Karlee Stiver added a 69 for Brookville, while Taryn Hoffman and Kat Kelly both posted rounds of 74 to round things out for the Lady Raiders.
Maria Serafini (64) and Sara Trunzo (70) were the two golfers to compete for Brockway at the match.
Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore shot a 52 to tie with Gray for the third best overall round on the afternoon.
Kaitlyn Amacher (57) and Alexa Steis (69) also competed for the Lady Elkers.
The teams all return to action Thursday for a match at Ridgway at 3 p.m.