BROOKVILLE — Over the weekend, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander may or may not have been lost for the season with an injury. Meanwhile at Brookville’s McKinley Field Sunday afternoon, DuBois Rockets veteran righty T.J. Gornati won a Federation League playoff game.
Why the comparison? The two were separated by 1,324 picks in the 2004 Amateur Draft.
Verlander, he of the 226 career wins and likely Hall of Fame resume, still has gas in the tank at age 37 despite maybe the latest injury bug to hit him.
Gornati, who turned 39 in March, is having a blast as well, pitching for the Rockets and helping coach both of his kids’ teams. His daughter Taylor is 11 and his son T.J. is nine. Prior to beating the Grays on Sunday in Brookville, he was in Punxsutawney helping coach his son’s team.
Meanwhile, the Gornatis’ split-squad approach to the weekend yielded more good news from his wife Chasidy from a softball tournament in Erie. They won it all.
“It’s amazing, because she just won a tournament today and Chasidy kept me updated with videos and things, and obviously I was with T.J. and was fortunate enough to make today’s game,” Gornati said after the Rockets’ 4-1 win. “If my kids didn’t love ball as much as I do, I wouldn’t be here, so I’m very, very lucky that everybody is playing and happy and this is a great group to play with.
“And of course, none of this happens with an understanding wife,” Gornati added. “She has watched more baseball than anyone should have to endure in a lifetime. She is so understanding because we always have to be in two different places with the kids. She helps do that and lets me still play. We make it work.”
While Verlander was slotted for stardom as the No. 2 overall pick in 2004, Gornati had an uphill climb right from the start as a 44th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants. The St. Marys High School graduate and former 1998 Tri-County Sunday/Courier-Express Player of the Year, was drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh.
Gornati pitched two years in the Giants’ system. In the Arizona League the summer of 2004, he was one of 23 pitchers on the staff during a 56-game season, going 4-2 with a 4.02 earned run average in 12 games covering 42 2/3 innings. One of Gornati’s teammates on that team was a 17-year-old third baseman Pablo Sandoval. In extended spring training, Gornati played with Buster Posey.
Then in 2005 on the same team with another big staff with 26 different arms, the 24-year-old Gornati was 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in 11 outings covering 41 2/3 innings.
But in the lower minors, it’s a numbers game and the 44th-round pick really didn’t have a chance to shine any more than he already did. He was released by the Giants and signed on with the Toronto Blue Jays.
With the Jays’ high-Class A Florida State League team in Dunedin, Gornati once again competed for innings on a 26-man staff and went 2-3 in 40 relief appearances covering 64 innings. That was it for his professional career.
“To be honest, I was ready to start having kids,” Gornati said. “I wanted to get my life in order and having children of my own, so I could be a young guy and coach them. I didn’t want to be an old man coaching them.”
Gornati went into law enforcement — he’s a state trooper now — and eventually grew roots back home in the St. Marys area again. He’s been a volunteer pitching coach with Penn State-DuBois the past few years.
“Tom (Calliari) has been a big part of my life since I was 15, so I help him with the pitchers and get to play with the kids in the summer,” Gornati said. “Guys like Garrett Brown, Sean Sleigh, Jeff Gasbarre, Clayton Reed, they are all so good with my kids that they love being around the games.”
Gornati said he topped out at 95 mph in 2004 and is probably down to the 83 to 85 mph range these days. He throws a ton of strikes, as successful vets must do even in the Fed League. Last Friday, Verlander struck out seven in six innings as the Astros beat the Mariners, 8-2. Verlander was still pumping four-seam fastballs in the mid-90s.
Verlander is a Hall of Famer. Gornati is a proud father, still one of the best pitchers in the Fed League and very appreciative of how he’s treated by his team.
“(Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre) is great at letting me pick and choose when I can make it and some of the other kids have a more flexible schedule, so everything is built around their schedule and Gaz lets me come and go as I please,” Gornati said.
St. Marys got its league seasons started late and both children have been just getting busy with their ball schedule.
“They’ve played more because I can pick and choose,” Gornati laughed.
Unlike most parents, he may just have another layer of credibility with his kids, who obviously didn’t see him play pro ball.
“Sort of,” he said. “When they hear other people tell stories about back in the day, they realize i was pretty good and they have met some guys I’ve played with so they do listen. But kids now can Google everything and make sure you’re telling the truth.”