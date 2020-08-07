If you’re a sports enthusiast, the past five months have been quite the roller coaster.
The end of the winter PIAA playoffs were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then the entire high school spring sports season was cancelled — along with college sports after they had just started their seasons — for the same reason.
People quarantined in their homes for months before Pennsylvania was slowly re-opened by Gov. Tom Wolf with some covid guidelines and restrictions still in place. That re-opening led to a full summer of sports, at least in the Tri-County Area.
The Federation Baseball League played a shortened, but full season, while a large number of area youth made weekly trips out of state to play in travel league tournaments for baseball and softball.
Closer to home, there was Little League baseball/softball in places like DuBois and St. Marys, among others, with those games given the okay by the state so long as social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines.
By all accounts, all those games went off without any major reported issues. That led to the PIAA approving “return to play” guidelines for fall sports last week so coaches and players could begin workouts in anticipation of heat acclimation starting on Aug. 10 and full-contact practices on Aug. 17. Some non-contact sports like golf and tennis begin seasons late in the week of Aug. 17.
As part of that “return to play” guidelines, Wolf and the state set a guideline stating no spectators would be allowed at any high school event — something that sparked backlash from parents across the state.
Still, things looked to be on schedule for heat week to begin Monday — that is until Thursday morning when Wolf dropped a bombshell at the tail end of a press conference about increased testing for COVID-19.
Wolf was asked again about fans at high school sporting events by Harrisburg television reporter Chelsea Koerbler, and his response was, “We are to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus.
“So anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes easier for the virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do sports until Jan. 1.”
The press conference ended abruptly after his statement, which reportedly caught PIAA officials off guard as they had no indication Wolf was going to make the statement — with the side having talked last week about the “return to play” guidelines.
And, just like that, all sports, not just high school, were once again put into a chaotic limbo — more so than then have been since sports resumed in June. Wolf’s recommendation also included all recreational sports for students in pre-K through 12th grade.
Wolf’s statement caused the PIAA to have an emergency executive session but no action was taken. Instead, the PIAA released a brief statement and will hold a Board of Directors meeting today, reportedly at 1:30 p.m., to review Wolf’s action and release a full statement afterwards.
In it’s brief release Thursday, the PIAA said, “Today, Gov, Tom Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until January 1. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision. Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.”
The Wolf Administration released a more detailed statement Thursday afternoon to clarify his stance. That press release stated,
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education today jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19.
“The administration is providing this strong recommendation and not an order or mandate. As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.”
Highlights of the recommendation to pause youth sports until Jan. 1, 2021, are:
• Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports;
• Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages;
• Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis;
• Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports;
• Gathering limits remain unchanged –no more than 25 persons may gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
Basically, Wolf’s recommendation is that he is against any sports below the professional and collegiate levels, being played in the state until the New Year, but that he is leaving the final decision up to the individual schools themselves.
That stance is basically where we were a week or two ago when the “return to play” guidelines were created and ultimately approved.
Now, all everyone can do is wait until later today and see if the PIAA goes with Wolf’s recommendation or move forward with the plan it approved when offseason workouts began.