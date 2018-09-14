DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys soccer team entered Thursday’s matchup with Grace Prep riding a two-game winning streak, but the Storm proved to much to overcome as they handed the Eagles a 5-2 loss.
Prep dominated the first half, outshooting DuBois Christian 10-2 while getting goals from four different players en route to a 4-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles made some lineup adjustments in the second half, moving some different people back on defense and few from the back up top on offense. Those changes worked for head coach Scott Mowrey and his squad, as the second half was much more competitive.
In fact, DuBois Christian won the final 40 minutes 2-1 — getting goals from Gabe Hoover and Adam Mowery — to set the final at 5-2. The shots were even (7-7) after the break, but Prep finished with a 17-9 advanatage in that area — as well as a three-goal edge on the scorebaord in the end.
“We tried to hold them defensively at the beginning, because we knew we were outmatched against this team,’ said Mowrey. “We held them for eight or nine minutes there at the start, and they played well, but once we played behind we knew we had to make a few changes.
“We moved some guys around, and I felt we played well in the second half.”
Grace Prep scored its first goal off a set piece, as Jonny Madeira redirected in a corner kick to make it 1-0. The Storm’s second goal came on a Kanghyun lee penalty kick after a Storm player was pushed down in the box.
Jesse Codner netted the Storm’s third goal off a long ball played into the DCS box, while teammate Jake Cannizzaro made it 4-0 late in the half when he made a strong run into the box and chipped a shot past keeper Alex Hallowell who came out to challenge him. Hallowell did make four saves in the half and seven for the game.
Meanwhile, the Eagles mustered just two shots in the opening half, with their best scoring chance coming on a hard shot by Hoover that was stopped by Storm keeper Chad Weaver.
Grace Prep carried that momentum into the second half and kept the pressure on Hallowell and the DCS net in the opening minutes. However, Hallowell made two saves, while two other shots were off the mark thanks to some strong defensive pressure as the new-look defense started to settle in.
That strong play led to some more chances on the other end as the Eagles were able to push the ball up through the midfield.
The Eagles were finally rewarded for that work when a foul was called in the Storm box. Hoover stepped up to take the penalty kick and buried it past Weaver to make it a 4-1 game.
Grace Prep got that goal back off another set piece, as this time it was Cannizzaro who headed home a corner kick by Noah Harris to put the Storm up 5-1.
DuBois Christian answered back with a goal by Mowrey, who scored on a rebound after a flurry that saw teammate Shane McCabe have his initial shot stopped.
Hallowell put an exclamation point on the Eagles strong second-half performance as he made a diving save on a shot by John Sicree in the final seconds to keep the final score at 5-2.
DuBois Christian (2-3) is back in action at home today against Great Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.