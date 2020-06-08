BROOKVILLE — For starters, it was like no other. On the calendar, it was a bit late for Federation League openers. But considering where things stood not long ago because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic mitigation policies, any baseball going on now is a blessing.
That’s at least what two longtime managers said after the defending playoff champion Brookville Grays’ 3-1 win over the Sykesville Senators on a beautiful afternoon at McKinley Field.
Perfect for baseball.
“Not in May, I didn’t think we’d have a season,” Senators manager and league president Paul Roman said. “It’s nice to play and there were a lot of people here to watch today.”
Just under 100 spectators along with both teams’ hefty rosters with a combined 35 to 40 players. The Grays, who struggled to fill a lineup through most of last season before going on their unlikely run to the league’s playoff crown, had a big roster to work from as well.
The Grays’ 83-year-old manager Bob McCullough, a batboy for the first Grays team way back in its first year of existence in 1946, was all smiles afterward, much for the same reason echoed by Roman.
“I wasn’t expecting this and a week ago if you would’ve told me this many would show for a game, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s a good problem to have,” said McCullough of his large roster for the opener.
Kane McCall looked in midseason form on the mound for the Grays, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up just two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. McCall threw 83 pitches before exiting with two outs in the sixth inning. Aaron Park, newly graduated from Brookville Area High School, went the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out four.
McCall, who admitted his preseason wasn’t all that active, wasn’t planning on pitching that deep into the game.
“Three or four innings, I thought I’d go,” he said. “And I wanted to keep my pitch count down because it’s early. I felt good. I was pleased with my location, especially with my off-speed pitches. That was big.”
“I was thinking that Kane wouldn’t be ready and it looked like he never stopped pitching. Aaron came in and shut the door pretty good,” McCullough said.
All three Grays runs came in the fourth inning. After Sykesville starter Dan Wascovich threw three shutout innings, giving up three hits while striking out two, he was replaced by Brandin Anderson and the DuBois Central Catholic underclassman struggled with control. He walked four, hit a batter and gave up a one-out, run-scoring single to Thomas Plummer.
After striking out Chase Palmer for the first out of the fourth, Anderso walked Tanner Corle to make it 3-0.
Tino Inzana replaced Anderson and escaped further damage when he got Dan Ion to ground into an inning-ending double play started by Ryan Walker at first base. He touched first after grabbing Ion’s grounder, then threw home to get a sliding Nathan Bonfardine.
Sykesville’s lone run came in the seventh when Devon Walker singled in Brandon Walker with one out. With two runners on and one out, Park whiffed Ryan Walker and Matt Clark to earn the save.
Both teams had five hits. Brandon Walker had two of them for the Senators, the first coming in the fourth off McCall with an infield single to third. Brandon Sicheri had the other hit off McCall, chasing him from the game in the sixth after two outs in favor of Park, who struck out Jarred Baummer to end the inning.
Five different Grays hit singles, two of them coming on popups that the Senators failed to catch — Tanner Klein’s in the first inning near shortstop Jake Felix and Tanner LaBenne’s that fell safely near the mound.
“It was fun and we got lots of guys in,” Roman said. “I thought mostly the pitchers were better than I thought they’d be. The hitting was about as I expected. I didn’t expect to not catch some popups in the infield, but they haven’t played. The hitting was a little weak on our side and they didn’t hit much more than we did either.
“It’s the first game, but I don’t think anyone is going undefeated.”
BROOKVILLE 3, SYKESVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Senators 000 000 1 - 1
Grays 000 300 x - 3
Sykesville –1
Brandon Sicheri cf 3010, Jarred Baummer rf 3000, Brandon Walker lf 3120, Jake Felix ss 2000, Jordan Frano c 2010, Brandon Simbeck pr 0000, Devon Walker 2b 2011, Ryan Walker 1b 3000, Jude Lander eh 2000, Matt Clark ph 1000, Zach Spellan 3b 1000, Ben Gritzer ph 1000, Peter Downer dh 2000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Brandin Anderson p 0000, Tino Inzana p 0000, Carter Kosko p 0000. Totals: 25-1-5-1.
Brookville –3
Brady Caylor 2b 3000, Joey Lopez ss 3000, Tanner Klein eh 1110, Doc Neiman c 2110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2100, Nathan Bonfardine dh 2001, Kane McCall p 0000, Aaron Park p 0000, Thomas Plummer cf 3011, Chase Palmer 3b 3010, Tanner Corle lf 2011, Colby Himes lf 0000, Dan Ion rf 2000. Totals: 24-3-5-3.
Errors: None. LOB: Brookville 10, Sykesville 6. SAC: Ion. SB: B. Walker, Corle. HBP: LaBenne (by Anderson).
Pitching
Sykesville: Wascovich 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Anderson 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Inzana 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kosko 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: McCall 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Park 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCall. Losing pitcher: Anderson. Save: Park.