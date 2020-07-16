BIGLER — He couldn’t recall missing a game with an injury, but Grays manager Bob McCullough sat out most of his team’s series-clinching 12-0 win over the Spike Island Pirates in the first-base dugout.
“When I started across the field (from the third-base coaching box) after the second inning, it popped on me,” said the 83-year-old McCullough of his right calf, which got some ice most of the game. “This could be it, my first injury.”
While McCullough’s future status is in doubt, the quick ending to the series will give it a chance to heal up. The No. 3-seeded Grays will face off against No. 2 seed Pulaski Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Generals swept Sykesville in two games to also reach the semifinals.
The Grays jumped on the Pirates early, scoring give runs in the first inning, then added two more in the fourth and five in the fifth to set up the 12-Run Rule win in five innings. That was more than enough for Grays rookie pitcher Hunter Geer.
The junior-to-be right-hander tossed a four-hitter, striking out three, walking just one and throwing only 65 pitches. He improved to 2-1 in his fourth outing of the season.
“Hunter pitched a great ball game,” McCullough said. “He’s the most mature young man I’ve seen. He plays like an older player. I had him around 65 pitches and couldn’t believe it and kept looking at it and thinking it had to be wrong.”
Geer also had two hits and scored three runs — he leads the Grays with 17 hits and raised his average to .404 — starting the first inning rally with a one-out double. Six straight batters reached with Aaron Park, Dan Ion and Sam Leadbetter singling in runs. Chase Palmer doubled in a run to close the first inning.
Nathan Bonfardine singled in a run in the two-run fourth and the Grays finished things off by batting around in the fifth. Three of the first four batters reached on walks, then Joey Lopez, Geer, Bonfardine and Park hit four straight run-scoring singles to close the scoring.
The Pirates’ first season in the Federation League ended at 5-11 overall.
“I thought the season was a success,” Pirates manager Drew Bryan said. “I told the guys out there (after the game) that we had a lot of ups and downs. We started out really hot, the secon half of the year we went through some injuries and lost our No. 1 pitcher.
“I don’t want to make excuses because we’ve had guys step up. For us, Clearfield and Curwensville, this whole experience was baptism by fire. They were thrown into it against college adult kids that have a little more baseball IQ. The game sped up a little bit. I think that that’ll help. It was kind of a detriment but hopefully the high school seasons for years to come, it’ll be a positive where they learned a lot.”
Parker White, T.J. Wildman and Doug Kolesar singled for the Pirates.
Nick Coudriet, Parker White, Keegan Soltis, Gavin Emigh and Kyle Hahn all pitched for the Pirates, combining to give up 12 hits and seven walks. Coudriet took the loss with White relieving him with two outs in the first inning.
Geer, Bonfardine, Park, Ion and Palmer each had two hits for the Grays, who improved to 11-5 overall.
BROOKVILLE 12,
SPIKE ISLAND 0, 5 innings
Score By Innings
Grays 500 25 - 12
Pirates 000 00 - 0
Brookville –12
Joey Lopez ss 4111, Hunter Geer p 3321, Nathan Bonfardine c 3122, Drew Beichner c 0000, Aaron Park dh 3123, Jamison Rhoades 3b 0000, Dan Ion lf 4121, Sam Leadbetter 2b 2211, Cayliff Worling rf 1100, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Chase Palmer cf 2221. Totals: 25-12-12-10.
Spike Island –0
Parker White dh-p 3020, Jake DeSimone lf 0000, Gavin Emigh p 0000, Kyle Hahn p 0000, Noah Gustkey c 2000, Ben Gustkey c 0000, Keegan Soltis rf-p 2000, Jeremy Whitehead cf 2000, Kyle Moore cf 0000, Michael Kephart 1b 2000, Doug Kolesar 3b 2010, David Meersand 3b 0000, Nick Coudriet p-2b 1000, T.J. Wildman ss 2010, Zach Witherow 2b-rf-lf 2000. Totals: 18-0-3-0.
Errors: Spike Island 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 5, Spike Island 4. DP: Brookville 1, Spike Island 1. 2B: Geer, Palmer, Ion.
Pitching
Grays: Geer 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Pirates: Coudriet 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; White 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Soltis 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Emigh 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Hahn 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.