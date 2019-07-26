BROOKVILLE — After netting just six wins during the regular season, the Brookville Grays won their fifth Federation League playoff game in 10 days and moved to within one win of reaching the finals.
Thursday night under the lights at McKinley Field, the Grays, the league’s last-place team during the season, outlasted the top-seeded DuBois Rockets 5-4 in a 14-inning classic. That puts the Grays up 3-1 in their best-of-seven semifinal series.
Both teams head to Reynoldsville for game five Saturday at 5 p.m. because no fields are available in DuBois.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 14th, it was Joey Lopez singling into the right-center field gap to score Brady Caylor from third. Lopez, the third Grays pitcher, logged the win as well. He threw the final three innings, striking out five.
After edging the Rockets 2-1 at Showers Field Wednesday night, the Grays played the Rockets to a scoreless tie through an amazing 10 innings.
Grays starter Thomas Plummer and Rockets starter Brandon Orsich matched zeroes through nine. Plummer went nine innings, striking out 16 and allowing two hits while walking three.
But in the 11th against Sam Leadbetter, the Rockets scored three runs without any hits as they took advantage of three Grays errors.
However, in the bottom of the 11th, the Grays rallied against Orsich who was still in the game. Caylor was hit by a pitch and Leadbetter reached on an infield hit to start the inning, but Orsich got two outs before facing Grays catcher Nathan Bonfardine.
Bonfardine followed by lifting a long and high fly ball down the left-field just inside the foul pole for a three-run homer to tie the game. Joe Culler doubled, knocking Orsich from the game for Dan Bowman who got out of a second-and-third jam with a strikeout to send the game into the 12th.
Orsich’s line: 10 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, six hits and zero walks.
The Rockets scored in the top of the 12th. With two outs, the Rockets pulled off a delayed double steal of home. Garrett Brown was awarded home on the play at the plate when Bonfardine was ruled for blocking the plate without the ball.
But down 4-3, the Grays rallied again and tied it up in the bottom of the 12th when Tanner Corle singled in Chase Palmer who led off the inning with a single.
Lopez struck out the side in the 13th, the Grays went down in order in the bottom of the 13th and Lopez set the Rockets down again in order in the 14th to set up the Grays’ winning rally.
With one out, Caylor singled and Leadbetter walked. Corle bounced a ball back to Bowman on the mound. He turned to throw to third for the forceout, but the bag was left uncovered, leaving them loaded for Lopez who delivered the game-winner.