BROOKVILLE — Giving up a combined four hits and just one run, the Brookville Grays turned in a nifty doubleheader sweep of the visiting PGP-Clearfield Legion Husker Chiefs at McKinley Field Sunday afternoon.
In a twinbill using a six-inning format, Thomas Plummer came within one out of a no-hitter in the 6-0 opener while Jamison Rhoades threw a solid 5 2/3 innings in a 7-1 nightcap win.
That’s 5-3 now for the Grays, who play another twinbill on Tuesday at Rossiter. It’ll be a five-inning setup for two games with a 5:45 p.m. start.
Plummer, who struck out seven and walked one while hitting three batters with the only other runner reach was an infield error in the top of the first inning, was within an out of a no-no before Nolan Barr bounced a grounder through the left side with two outs in the sixth.
The original plan was for Rhoades to finish the game in the sixth, but Plummer went out and finished the game with an almost no-hitter.
The Grays were up 1-0 in the opener before breaking things open with five runs in the fourth. Three straight singles by Drew Beichner, Sam Leadbetter and Kane McCall got things going. McCall’s drove in pinch-runner Dan Ion, Jake Meeker singled in two runs and Cayliff Worling scored on a wild pitch before Brady Caylor’s groundout capped the scoring.
McCall had two hits as the Grays had six overall against Barr and Morgen Billotte.
In the second game, the Grays led 7-0 after three innings, breaking things open with a five-run third as they worked Husker Chiefs starter Ryan Gearhart for eight walks and four hits in the first 2 2/3 innings.
Meeker doubled Worling, who walked, to start the bottom of the first and Joey Lopez’s grounder pushed home Worling.
Up 2-0 in the third, the Grays took advantage of four walks, two of them with the bases loaded. Drew Pirritano doubled in a run and Worling doubled in two more to finish off the Grays’ scoring for the game.
Rhoades was strong throughout, striking out nine while walking five. The Husker Chiefs loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Rhoades struck out Elijah Quick and Andon Greslick to end the threat.
In the sixth after two outs, Rhoades walked Nick Domico and gave up a single to Cole Bloom before Gearhart broke up the shutout bid with a double to right-center.
Sam Leadbetter got the final out, whiffing Greslick.
GAME 1
GRAYS 6, HUSKER CHIEFS 0
Score By Innings
PGP-Legion 000 000 — 0
Brookville 100 50x —6
PGP-Legion—0
Morgen Billotte ss-p 2000, Nolan Barr p-ss 3010, Matt Bailor 1b 3000, Nick Domico cf 2000, Andon Greslick 2b 1000, Cole Bloom c 1000, Ryan Gearhart 3b 1000, Elijah Quick rf 2000, Ryan Coudriet eh 2000, Derrick Mikesell lf 1000, Hunter Rumsky ph 1000. Totals: 19-0-1-0.
Brookville—6
Cayliff Worling dh 2200, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Jake Meeker c 3112, Joey Lopez ss 1000, Brady Caylor 2b 3001, Drew Pirritano cf 1000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2000, Chase Palmer lf 3010, Drew Beichner eh 2010, Dan Ion pr 0100, Sam Leadbetter rf 3110, Kane McCall 3b 3211. Totals: 23-6-6-4.
Errors: PGP-Legion 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 9, PGP-Legion 5. DP: Brookville. HBP: Pirratano (by Barr), Greslick (by Plummer), Billotte (by Plummer), Bloom (by Plummer).
Pitching
PGP-Legion: Barr-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Billotte-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Plummer-6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP: Plummer. LP: Barr.
GAME 2
GRAYS 7, HUSKER CHIEFS 1
Score By Innings
PGP-Legion 000 001 — 1
Brookville 115 00x — 7
PGP-Legion—1
Morgen Billotte 3b-p 2000, Nolan Barr ss 3000, Matt Bailor c 3000, Derrick Mikesell cr 000, Nick Domico 1b 1110, Cole Bloom cf 2010, Ryan Gearhart p-3b 2011, Andon Greslick eh 3000, Elijah Quick rf 2000, Hunter Rumsky 2b 2000, Shane Coudriet lf 2000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Brookville—7
Cayliff Worling rf 2123, Jake Meeker c 3010, Joey Lopez ss 1101, Thomas Plummer ss 1000, Brady Caylor 2b 2110, Drew Pirritano cf 1111, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Chase Palmer lf 2100, Drew Beichner eh 1100, Dan Ion ph 1000, Sam Leadbetter dh-p 1101, Jamison Rhoades p 0000, Kane McCall 3b 0001. Totals: 19-7-5-7.
Errors: PGP-Legion 1, Brookville 0. LOB: PGP-Legion 8, Brookville 6. 2B: Meeker, Pirritano, Worling, Gearhart. HBP: Beichner (by Gearhart).
Pitching
PGP-Legion: Gearhart-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO; Billotte 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Brookville: Rhoades-5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO; Leadbetter-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP: Rhoades. LP: Gearhart.