BROOKVILLE — For openers, the Brookville Grays did exactly what teams need to do in the playoffs.
Especially, in a best-of-three first round, that is. Win the first one thanks to a seven-run third inning in a 9-2 win over the Spike Island Pirates Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
The No. 3-seeded Grays head to Bigler to take on the No. 6-seeded Pirates on Wednesday with a third game, if necessary, back in Brookville Thursday.
From there, it would be the best-of-five semifinals starting Saturday or Sunday against the No. 2 vs. No. 7 series — Pulaski or Sykesville. Pulaski took the first game Tuesday in a 3-2 win.
Grays righthander Thomas Plummer went the distance, tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks with one hit batsmen. Two of those hits and a walk came in Spike Island’s two-run top of the first inning.
“After he got past the first inning, Plum looked really good,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “He knows how to get it done. Now I’m worried about who we are pitching tomorrow.”
The Grays tied it with runs in the first and second innings before sending 11 batters to the plate in the third. The first six batters reached base — including an infield error and a communication breakdown on a bunt — and the floodgates opened.
Aaron Park and Hunter Geer hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Dan Ion reached on an error before Sam Leadbetter reached on a bunt that the Pirates misplayed with no one covering first and Tanner LaBenne blooped an RBI single into right field.
Chase Palmer’s infield single pushed home another run. A Joey Lopez forceout scored run number four and after Brady Caylor’s walk, Nathan Bonfardie singled home two runs. Park’s second at-bat produced the seventh run on a groundout to second.
“That’s what happens sometimes in games like that. Sometimes it’s the team that doesn’t choke the apple,” McCullough said.
“It’s been the theme of our season here in the second half,” Spikes manager Drew Bryan said. “We started off hot, then lose focus. Those second, third and fourth inning at-bats we didn’t score any runs and didn’t take advantage of it and had some mental mistakes in that big inning.
“But we will continue to learn by making plays and throws and trusting your defense. Our pitchers threw well, but we just didn’t make the plays.”
Doug Kolesar, Zach Witherow and Kyle Hahn threw for the Pirates. Kolesar threw the first 2-plus innings and gave up the first seven runs, six of them earned. Witherow went three innings and gave up the final two runs of the third while Hahn threw two scoreless innings.
The Pirates’ only runs came in the top of the first inning. Parker White led off with a single. Nate Gustkey reached on an infield error and Keegan Soltis walked after one out before Michael Kitko singled in White and Gustkey.
But the Pirates had one hit the rest of the way and couldn’t put any type of rally.
“We were seeing a bunch of strikes in those few innings and guys weren’t ready to go,” Bryan said. “We’re playing solid for about five innings a game and it’s those one or two innings that are hurting us right now.”
The Grays had 13 hits. Caylor, Geer and Chase Palmer each had two hits.
BROOKVILLE 9, SPIKE ISLAND 2
Score By Innings
Pirates 200 000 0 — 2
Grays 117 000 x — 9
Spike Island—2
Parker White ss 4110, Doug Kolesar p 2000, Zach Witherow p 0000, Kyle Hahn p 1000, Nate Gustkey c 2100, Keegan Soltis 3b 1000, Michael Kitko rf-1b 2012, Gavin Emigh pr-1b 0000, Michael Kephart 1b 2000, Kyle Moore 1000, Jeremy Whitehead cf 3010, T.J. Wildman dh 2000, Jake DeSimone lf 1000, Nick Coudriet 2b 1000, David Meersand 2b 2000. Totals: 24-2-3-2.
Brookville—9
Joey Lopez ss 5211, Brady Caylor 2b 3121, Nathan Bonfardine c 3012, Aaron Park dh 4111, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Hunter Geer cf 4122, Dan Ion rf 3110, Drew Celis rf 1010, Sam Leadbetter 3b 3110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2211, Chase Palmer lf 4021. Totals: 32-9-13-9.
Errors: Spike Island 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 10, Spike Island 6. DP: Grays. 2B: Park, Geer. SB: LaBenne. HBP: Soltis (by Plummer).
Pitching
Spike Island: Kolesar 2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB (faced 5 batters in third inning); Witherow 3 IP 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Hahn 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Plummer 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 SO, 4 BB.
Winning pitcher: Plummer. Losing pitcher: Kolesar.