DuBOIS — Brookville capitalized on three Pulaski errors to score a pair of unearned runs in a pitching-dominated matchup to secure a 2-0 victory in Game 5 of the teams’ Federation League semifinal series at Showers Field Thursday.
The victory gave the Grays a 3-2 series win as they will now take on top-seeded DuBois in a best-of-seven championship series beginning Saturday.
“I didn’t expect this to happen, after the other night (Game 4 loss Wednesday), I thought we were just gonna come up here and go through the motions, but we changed our mind,” Brookville manager Bob McCullough said. “We did a pretty good job and I’m happy with the outcome.”
With Pulaski ace Phil Myers on the mound, the game got underway with Brady Caylor hitting what appeared to be a routine grounder to third.
Instead, a low throw on the play was unattainable by first baseman Corey Bookhamer as the throwing error allowed Caylor to reach safely.
Joey Lopez followed by laying down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound to move Caylor into scoring position with one out in the inning before Nathan Bonfardine singled to left to put runners on the corners.
Next up was designated hitter Aaron Park, who hit a grounder to short as the Generals forced Bonfardine out at second, but were unable to complete the 6-4-3 double play as Park beat out the throw to first.
Reaching on the fielder’s choice, Park’s RBI bringing home Caylor proved to be the difference, as three Brookville pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in the win.
The Grays took advantage of Pulaski’s third error of the game in the fifth inning to add on to their lead.
Chase Palmer got the inning started with a bloop single to right, before being forced out at second on a fielder’s choice that allowed Drew Celis to reach safely.
Caylor then lined a pitch to the right side as second baseman Mike Misiewicz made a diving stop on the play, but his throw to first was low allowing Caylor to reach safely to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
A chopper to the left side off the bat of Lopez found its way into no man’s land between Myers, shortstop Braden Paulinellie and third baseman Noah Schneider to load the bases with one out.
Bonfardine then hit a soft grounder to short, allowing Celis to score to make it a 2-0 game and bring Park to the plate.
After Myers fell behind 3-1 in the count, the Generals decided to intentionally walk Park to load the bases once again, as Myers escaped the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
Pulaski looked to carry the momentum over into the next half inning to break up the shutout as Jake Miknis was hit by a pitch with one out before Jace Miner drew a two-out walk to put the potential tying run on base.
Grays reliever Thomas Plummer responded with a three-pitch strikeout to get out of the inning, as he got the win on the mound by delivering three hitless innings while walking three, hitting two and striking out three.
Caylor went three innings in the start, surrendering the lone hit of the game while hitting a pair of batters with no walks or strikeouts.
“We were concerned a little bit coming in about how we were going to handle the pitching tonight, because Plummer we weren’t sure if he had enough rest,” McCullough said. “Caylor with the start and Plummer came in and I thought they both pitched really well.”
The Generals put two runners on base in the sixth inning as well, as Corey Bookhamer reached on a one-out walk before Adam Bankovich was hit by a pitch.
Plummer then forced designated hitter Justin Miknis, playing in his first game of the season coming off surgery, to fly out to left on the first pitch of the at-bat for the second out.
Bankovich was then replaced at first by courtesy runner Eric Schneider, as a past ball with Myers at the plate allowed Bookhamer and Schneider to advance to third and second, respectively.
Plummer eventually won the battle with Myers, forcing him to groundout to short to send the game into the final inning.
Kane McCall took over on the mound in the seventh for Brookville, working a 1-2-3 inning on a strikeout followed by back-to-back fly outs to left to secure the save and send the Grays into the finals.
“Kane (McCall) was working and got here late, so he was working as quickly as he could and we got him in for an inning, so it’s nice to have players who are versatile,” McCullough said.
After falling behind early, the Generals looked to respond in the home half of the first inning as Bryson Paulinellie was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
With Braden Paulinellie facing a 3-2 count at the plate, Caylor got Bryson Paulinellie leaning at first, as he picked the runner of as first baseman Tanner LaBenne fired to shortstop Lopez at second who put the tag on for the first out.
Braden Paulinellie was then hit by the full-count pitch, but Caylor shut the door with a fly out to center and a groundout to second.
Brookville looked to build on its lead in the third inning with a two-out rally, as Lopez started things off with a single to center before Bonfardine connected on the first pitch he faced for a single to left field.
Park followed by lining a single to center field, as Lopez looked to score, but was gunned down by center fielder Bryson Paulinellie as Bankovich made a diving tag at the plate to keep it a one-run game.
After a groundout got the home half of the third started, Drew Bankovich came up with Pulaski’s lone hit of the evening with a single into right-center field.
Bryson Paulinellie followed by grounding out to Lopez at short, as Drew Bankovich looked to advance to a vacated third base, but Lopez retreated to the bag, fielding a throw from first baseman LaBenne to tag him out to compete the inning-ending 6-3-6 double play.
Myers took the loss on the mound despite not allowing an earned run, as he went the distance, surrendering the two unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three.
“When you don’t hit well and have errors, you lose games,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said. “Phil (Myers) pitched well enough to win and the only times we lost to those guys (Brookville) this year is when we had errors.”
Bittner reflected on the season as a whole as he noted the shortened season went better than expected.
“I liked the enthusiasm, I liked the number of players we had out for every game and we were able to play a lot of people a lot of innings and I’m hoping it pays dividends next season.”
The championship round gets underway Saturday as DuBois hosts Brookville at 5 p.m. at Showers Field for Game 1 before the series flips to Brookville’s McKinley Field Sunday for Game 2 at 5 p.m.
“They’re (DuBois) a great ball club and they are stout looking, they’ve got a lot of really big hitters and it’s going to be hard to hold them down, but we’ll try our best and you never know how a ball game will go,” McCullough said.
The Rockets swept the two-game regular series, securing a narrow 2-1 victory on the road June 14 before coming away with a 9-2 win July 9 at home.
BROOKVILLE 2,
PULASKI 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 100 010 0 — 2
Pulaski 000 000 0 — 0
Brookville—2
Brady Caylor p-2b 4100, Kane McCall p 0000, Joey Lopez ss 3020, Nathan Bonfardine 2b-rf 3021, Aaron Park dh 2011, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Hunter Geer rf-cf 3000, Thomas Plummer cf-p 3000, Doc Nieman c 3000, Chase Palmer lf 3010, Drew Celis 3b 3100. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Pulaski—0
Bryson Paulinellie cf 2000, Braden Paulinellie ss 3000, Corey Bookhamer 1b 2000, Adam Bankovich c 1000, Eric Schneider cr 0000, Jace Miner cr-lf 1000, Justin Miknis dh 3000, Mike Misiewicz 2b 0000, Phil Myers p 3000, Jake Miknis rf 2000, Ty Bittner lf 2000, Alex Pasternak ph 1000, Drew Bankovich 3b 1010, Noah Schneider 3b 0000, Garrett Starr 3b 0000. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
Errors: Brookville 0, Pulaski 3. LOB: Brookville 6, Pulaski 6. DP: Brookville 1, Pulaski 1. IBB: Park. SAC: Lopez. PO: Bry. Paulinellie (by Caylor). HBP: Bry. Paulinellie (by Caylor), Bra. Paulinellie (by Caylor), A. Bankovich (by Plummer), Ja. Miknis (by Plummer).
Pitching
Brookville: Brady Caylor-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Thomas Plummer-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Kane McCall-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO.
Pulaski: Phil Myers-7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Plummer. Losing pitcher: Myers. Save: McCall.