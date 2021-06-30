BROOKVILLE — Squandering chances to pull away from the visiting Kuntz Motors Twins, the Brookville Grays needed an extra inning to notch an 8-7 win at McKinley Field Tuesday night.
Joey Lopez’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Twins pitcher Hunter Hipps ended the night, which was about ready to need the aid of some artificial light.
Their fourth straight win hiked the Grays’ record to 9-6 going into the final stretch of the Federation League regular season. The Grays were scheduled to host the DuBois Lumberjacks in a makeup game Wednesday and then the Rossiter Miners on Thursday.
Next week, the Grays host Pulaski Tuesday and play the Lumberjacks in a doubleheader at Showers Field in DuBois next Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
That’s it on the schedule before the playoffs begin other than a makeup game not scheduled at PGP/Clearfield Legion Post 6.
Tuesday, the Twins forced things into extras by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it at 7-7. Spencer Hoover singled with one out and scored on Derek Dixon’s double and then scored on Shane Sunderlin’s single.
The Grays escaped further damage when first baseman Nathan Bonfardine snared a line shot by Matt Brown and doubled off Sunderlin.
The Grays went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh and after the Grays’ third pitcher Jamison Rhoades retired the side in the top of the eighth, the Grays went to work in the bottom of the inning.
Drew Beichner worked Hipps for a leadoff walk and after Owen Caylor failed to get a bunt down and popped out, Cole LaBenne blooped a single to right field, his third of the game. Brady Caylor reached on what turned out to be a fielder’s choice on his grounder to shortstop on the Twins’ pulled-in infield to load the bases.
After Hipps whiffed Hunter Geer, Lopez walked to end the game.
The Grays stranded runners in all but one inning, including the bases loaded in the fourth inning and runners at third and second in the fifth and sixth innings.
Bonfardine doubled in a run and scored on Tanner LaBenne’s single in the Grays’ three-run first inning. Lopez singled in two runs with two outs in the second for a 5-2 lead. A misplayed fly ball to center off the bat of Geer and a bases-loaded walk to Bonfardine put the Grays up 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Twins got RBI singles from Matt Brown and Hipps in the first inning and run-scoring singles from Spencer Hoover and Brown in the third. They cut it to 7-5 in the fifth when Sunderlin reached on a two-out infield single to allow Jake Mullins to score, setting up the seventh-inning rally.
Tanner LaBenne, Brady Caylor and Rhoades pitched for the Grays, Rhoades getting the win with his scoreless eighth. LaBenne gave up seven hits in his four innings while Caylor went three innings and yielded five hits.
Rhoades had the Grays’ other two-hit game with a leadoff double in the fifth and infield single in the seventh.
For the Twins, Hoover singled three times and scored three runs. Hunter Hipps singled twice.
On the mound, Hipps threw well in relief of starter Sunderlin, giving up just four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in his four innings of relief. Sunderlin allowed five hits while walking four and striking out one.