CURWENSVILLE — The first time the Curwensville and DuBois Central Catholic baseball teams faced off this season, Tide pitcher Bryce Timko put on a show.
On Thursday, it was Cardinals pitcher Thomas Grecco’s turn.
Grecco threw five no-hit innings, striking out eight en route to a 7-0 win.
Grecco’s teammate Noah Bloom threw the last two innings, walking just two batters to combine for a no-hitter against the Tide.
It was the first action for Curwensville since a doubleheader at Kane on May. 9.
“That eight or nine day layoff hurts,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “You can’t simulate live pitching. But we will just get back at it tomorrow and get ready for playoffs on Tuesday.”
Grecco had just one baserunner get to second, and that was in the first inning when Avery Francisco walked and stole second. But he was picked off to end the inning.
The senior hurler struck out the side in the second inning, before picking off the only other runner to reach –on a walk –in the fourth.
“Credit to DCC’s pitcher,” Harzinski said. “He threw a good game. He is a quality pitcher. He kept us offbalance.”
Curwensville starter Noah VonGunden threw five innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs.
Three of those runs would come in a chaotic fifth when the Cardinals scored on a single, when the ball was thrown poorly to the relay, allowing DCC head coach Adam Fox to send Justin Miknis after holding him up at third.
Back-to-back-to-back singles scored two more runs before VonGunden got Damon Foster to fly out to left.
VonGunden was also the victim of some mental mistakes in the field and two close calls, including a play at home in the first.
“I thought Noah pitched well today too overall,” Harzinski said.
Jake McCracken came on in relief of VonGunden in the sixth, throwing a scoreless inning before giving up an unearned run in the seventh.
Domenic Torretti singled and stole second base before an error at short moved him to third.
A double play ball allowed Torretti to score, setting the final at 7-0.
DuBois Central Catholic are now 13-6 after traveling to Brookville immediately after where it lost 5-4 in eight innings.
Curwensville finished the regular season at 10-8.
The Tide await seeding for the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
