DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used a big first inning and dominant pitching performance by Thomas Grecco to upend Philipsburg-Oscoela, 5-0, Thursday at the City Park Senior League Field.
The Cardinals (4-0) jumped on P-O starter Keegan Soltis for four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. That proved to be more than enough offense for Grecco, as the Cardinal senior shut down the Mounties for 6 2/3 innings before hitting the 100-pitch limit.
Grecco allowed just four hits, two of which never left the infield, while striking out 12 and walking just two. Justin Miknis relieved Grecco in the seventh and faced just one batter as he got Ryan Kephart to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Soltis also settled in after DCC’s big first inning and allowed just two hits over the next three innings. Ryan Whitehead came on for Soltis in the fifth and gave up one earned run on two hits.
Philipsburg’s infield turned three double plays behind the duo to help keep the Mounties (1-2) in the game.
“That was a great challenge,” said DCC coach Adam Fox of the win. “Those guys are super-coached and have a super program. I remember battling Philipsburg when I was in high school, and it’s awesome to have Coach (Doug) Sankey up here. Their guys are good and always ready to play.
“Thomas just did a great job out on the mound and our defense and hitters showed up. It was a great baseball game. You can sit back and try to analyze it, but neither team really did anything wrong.
“It was a case of Thomas battling out there and doing his part. He brought it today. We wanted to stretch him out some being warmer and see how he bounces back going forward.”
Kephart led off the game with a single to left, but two grounders to third and Grecco’s first strikeout quickly got DCC out of the inning.
The Cardinals then went to work against Soltis in the bottom half of the first.
Miknis led off with a walk and promptly stole second. Brandon Walker followed with a single to center that Mountie Micah Martin couldn’t make a sliding catch on.
That brought Tyler McIntosh to the plate, and the lefty ripped a double down the left-field line that scored both runners. Dom Torretti followed with a single to left of his own to plate McIntosh and ended up at second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
After a groundout, Grecco helped his own cause with a single to right that Chased home Torretti to put the Cardinals up 4-0 before P-O turned the first of its three double plays to end the DCC rally.
“It’s huge to come out in that first inning the way we did and hit the ball and put the pressure on them,” said Fox. “It does a lot for your pitcher too when you’re pitching with a lead.
“We have an indication of where we are now, and we just have to stay humble but still hungry at the same time.”
Grecco then struck out the side in the second to keep the momentum in DCC’s favor before the Mounties threatened to score in the third.
Landon McDonald reached on an infield single to open the inning and Hunter Ammerman walked. Grecco then struck out Kephart before catcher Miknis picked off Ammerman at first.
Grecco also worked around an infield single and a hit batsman in the fourth to keep it a 4-0 game.
The Mounties mustered just two runners over the final three-plus innings. Brandon Kephart was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth, while Isaiah Dixon smacked a pinch-hit single to left to lead off the seventh.
Central Catholic plated its final run in the fifth when Walker drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on single to center by McIntosh. Walker and McIntosh each had two hits on the day, with McIntosh driving in three runs. Grecco also had two hits for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are back in action Saturday at City Park. Central was originally scheduled to play Indiana but will now battle West Shamokin at noon.
