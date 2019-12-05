JOHNSONBURG — Despite losing a pair of starters off last season’s squad, the Johnsonburg boys basketball team returns a strong core of players led by last year’s leader in total points in the Tri-County Area in Austin Green.
Green will look to spark the Rams on both ends of the court like he did last season as a junior as he returns as part of a four-member senior class.
He returns after being a key part of the starting lineup last season as fellow seniors Garret Gregori and Gino Gregori return along with junior Gabe Watts as all four saw plentiful playing time on last season’s team that finished the year 16-11.
Green finished last year with 509 points, the most of any player in the area, as he averaged 18.6 points per game and finished with 63 three-pointers on the year earning him a TCS/CE First-Team All-Star selection.
The then junior added team highs in rebounding (160, 5.9 rpg) and steals (89, 3.3 spg) while finishing second in assists with 55 (2.0 apg).
Gone are the likes of starters Nick Bliss and Isaac Schloder as well as Dreydin Lombrana and Logan Notarianni.
Bliss and Schloder were two of the four Rams players to appear in all 27 games last season along with Green and Gino Gregori.
Schloder was the team’s second leading scorer last season with 9.8 points per game while adding 5.1 boards a contest.
Bliss, whose absence on the inside while likely be felt, averaged 4.8 points per game and a second-best 5.2 rebounds a game and was a force inside the paint, playing a key role in Johnsonburg’s inside-out offense.
As for who is going to step up and lead the physical down low play for the team, head coach Bill Shuey is looking to Watts and fellow junior Cameron Stelene.
Watts is the team’s second leading returning scorer after averaging 5.7 points a game last year along with 4.7 rebounds per game and a team-leading 2.2 assists per contest.
Stelene, who appeared in just 15 games last season as a sophomore, is someone Shuey believes has all the right tools to be a contributor on both ends of the court this season.
Shuey is looking to a handful of players to step into larger roles this season and help support Green, who finished in double figures scoring in all but one of the team’s games last season.
“I’m looking for Gabe (Watts) to step into a more active role on both ends of the court and two of our other seniors Garrett and Gino Gregori have experience and we will look for them to step up,” Shuey said.
The head coach noted that both Watts and Stelene have the ability to play on the inside as well as knock down shots from the outside.
Watts and Green will not only be leaders on the court, but Shuey is expecting them to be vocal leaders for the team as well.
“Their aggressiveness and leadership from the football field is transitioning over to the court,” Shuey said.
The duo are dual-sport athletes as both played key roles in the Ridgway football team winning its fourth consecutive District 9 title this season.
While the playoff run may have kept the pair off the court a bit longer than some of the other players, Shuey said it will not hamper their play.
“They are ready to go, sometimes that transition is tough, but they are doing well,” Shuey said.
As for the team as a whole, their head coach noted they have looked good so far in practice and will just have to see how things go once the season begins.
Johnsonburg opens the season Friday at the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament as it takes on Punxsutawney in the opening game at 6 p.m. before the host Cardinals face Marion Center.
ROSTER
Seniors: Garret Gregori, Clayton Zilkofski, Gino Gregori, Austin Green. Juniors: Eric Christoff, John Douglas, Gabe Watts, Cameron Stelene. Sophomores: Jefferson Freeburg, Jack Elmquist. Freshman: Aaron Myers.