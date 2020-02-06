ST. MARYS — Some young athletes model themselves after ones they have watched — whether in person or television — while growing up, while others try to be their own person.
Elk County Catholic senior Leo Gregory is one who falls in the latter category. And, the Crusader has done just fine in the athletic arena as a two-sport athlete at ECC while being himself.
“I do not have a role model that I necessarily try to emulate,” said Gregory. “There obviously are people that I look up to in sports, but I mostly try to be my own athlete and not compare myself to past athletes.”
Gregory is a three-time lettermen in both football and basketball and also earned a letter in his lone season competing in track and field as a freshman. He first hit the girdiron as a seventh grader in junior and began playing basketball in fourth grade.
“The best part about playing sports is probably the competitiveness,” he said. “Being a part of those exciting games where you have to lay everything on the line is something special.
“Every game is a game of want. Whoever wants it more is going to get it, and everyone around this area is competitive and wants to win.”
Of his two sports, football is his favorite.
“I grew up watching football every week, constantly playing the madden video games and waiting for the time to come where I could play the sport,” he said. “It was always something I wanted to do. From playing out in the yard with my dad, to suiting up for my senior year, it has always been a sport I knew I wanted to be involved with.”
And, Gregory certainly made the most of his time on the girdiron in an ECC uniform and won the program’s Bill Gapinski Award for Excellence, which he says is his greatest sports accomplishment.
Outside of playing sports, Gregory also in involved with Envirothon — a school affiliated club that deals with the environment in which annual competitions are held the state and national levels.
After graduation, Gregory plans to attend college and major in electrical engineering. The Crusader said he would consider playing sports in college, but that athletics will not be a priority or deciding factor in what college he ultimately chooses to attend.