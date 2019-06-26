PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pitching ruled the day Tuesday’s Minor League All-Star softball game between Punxsutawney and DuBois, as Punsxy’s Brinley Hallman outdueled Rylee Kulbatsky in a 5-0 victory.
The duo combined for 33 strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Hallman came oh so close to having the rare “perfect” perfect game (all strikeouts), as she struck out 18 of the 19 batters she faced in what ended up a no-hitter that propelled Punxsy into Saturday’s winners’ bracket finals against defending District 10 champ St. Marys. That game will be played in St. Marys at 4 p.m.
Hallman’s lone blemish was a two-out walk to Addison Edinger in the bottom of the fourth inning. Edinger then stole second before special pinch runner Sydney Graham swiped third. However, Hallman stranded her there with an inning-ended strikeout to end DuBois’ only sign of offense in the game.
Kulbatsky wound up the hard-luck loser after she struck out 15 and allowed just two hits while walking four batters. Unfortunately for her and DuBois, five of those baserunners came around to score — four on either wild pitches or passed balls and the other on a throwing error on a steal.
Punxsy plated its first run in the top of the first.
Maggie Guidice beat out an infield single with two outs, then took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on a third wild pitch. Kulbtaksy recorded an inning-ending strikeout on the ensuing pitch.
Punxsy scored its second run in the third in similar fashion.
Jacelyn Keibler drew a leadoff walk, then took second on a wild pitch. She advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring with two outs on another passed ball before DuBois got the final out on a groundout.
Punxsy doubled its lead with a pair of unearned runs in the fourth.
With one out, Chloe Silverstein reached on an infield single. She tool second and third on wild pitches before Lindee Reed walked. A passed ball allowed Silverstein to score o make it 3-0 and Reed to take second. Reed then stole third and raced home when the throw went into left field.
Leading 4-0, Punxsy plated its final run in the top of the fifth when Keibler drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a wild pitch to set the eventual final at 5-0.
With the loss, DuBois falls into the losers’ bracket and is off until Saturday afternoon when it battles the winner of an elimination game between Brockway an Brookville scheduled for Thursday.