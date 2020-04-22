DuBOIS — Some athletes burst on to the varsity sports scene as freshman, while others improve as they get older and make an impact later in their careers through hard work.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Bella Mangiantini, a two-sport athlete who competes in volleyball and track and field, falls into that latter category.
The Lady Cardinal started playing volleyball in seventh grade and went to earn varsity letters her junior and senior seasons. She added track and field to her sports resume as a sophomore and lettered each of her first three years before her senior season this spring was canceled because of COVID-19.
“My favorite part about playing sports would be the people you meet and all the bonds you make, whether it be with your teammates or your opponents,” she said. “I also enjoy all the important lessons it teaches you, and how you can improve yourself as an athlete.”
Mangiantini became a presence at the net at middle hitter for the Lady Cardinals in her final two seasons, particularly as a senior when she helped lead DCC to the District 9 Class A playoffs.
She put together a big match in the Lady Cardinals’ playoff opener, leading the team in kills (11) and blocks (7) as 11th-seeded DCC pulled out a hard-fought five-set win at sixth-seeded Cameron County, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 16-14.
Central’s postseason then came to an end in the quarterfinals with a three-set loss to third-seeded A-C Valley.
In track and field, Mangiantini was part of DCC’s throwing crew. While she understands why the decision was made to cancel all spring sports and close schools, it doesn’t make dealing with it any easier.
“Canceling school was probably a smart idea,” she said. “But, I am upset that I won’t be able to take part in the senior skip day, our senior walk, signing our school shirts, my senior year of track, and having prom, our baccalaureate mass and our graduation ceremony at a normal time and now having the date pushed back.”
Of her two sports, Mangiantini said volleyball was her favorite.
“I have been playing volleyball since junior high,” she said. “Though I really enjoy track and field, I love the team effort and all the exciting memories I have made while playing volleyball.”
She pointed to a couple of those moments on the court as her most memorable.
“My favorite game I have played in would probably be the volleyball game against Union. I had 13 kills and eight blocks,” she said. “Another one of my favorite accomplishments would be going 15-0 in the Sheffield Volleyball Tournament and getting first place. It was really exciting to be there with all my friends for my last year.”
Outside of her high school sports, Mangiantini was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club and Campus Ministry at DCC and also was part of the senior class play.
Given all she is involved with, the Lady Cardinal said she had no issues managing it all along with her school work.
“With playing sports, comes the responsibilities of your schooling and other activities,” she said. “You have to be willing to put in as much effort you do with sports with your schoolwork.”
In her free time, Mangiantini likes hanging out with her friends and going to Disney with her mom.
Mangiantini’s parents are Bernie and Shannon Gabriel and Gary and Nadia Mangiantini. She has an older brother Leyton who played football at Brockway (through co-op), two younger sisters (Sophie and Lilly) and a younger brother Grayson. Sophie is a freshman at DCC and also competes in volleyball and track.
The Lady Cardinal said her mom and dad are her biggest role models.
“They both have had a positive impact on my life,” she said. “They have pushed me to be the athlete and student I am today. They’re always there to help me with any question I have, whether it’s about sports or school.”
After graduation, Mangiantini will attend Mount Aloysius College and major in radiology tech/medical imaging/ultrasound.