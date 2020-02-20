DuBOIS — Whether it be sports or every day life, it’s often said, “You only get out of it what you put into it.”
It’s a mantra DuBois senior Gauge Gulvas lives by while being a three-sport athlete who competes in wrestling, baseball and cross country for the Beavers.
He got his start in baseball and wrestling at a young age in the DuBois Little League and DuBois Junior Wrestling programs at age 7 and 9, respectively. He picked up cross country at the junior high level as an eighth grader.
Once he reached the varsity level, he has been a staple for the Beavers in all three sports, earning three varsity letters in all three.
“What I like best about playing sports is being successful after putting in all the work that comes with the sport,” said Gulvas. “I also enjoy making memories with my teammates and best friends.
“My favorite sport is wrestling because it stands out from all other sports I have played. It is very challenging but by far the most rewarding. There is no better feeling than getting your hand raised at the end of a match.
“Wrestling has also had the most impact on my character. It has taught me how to overcome obstacles and discipline which I can carry on throughout my life and help to be successful.”
Gulvas is set to embark on his final postseason on the mat starting Saturday at Clearfield High School. The Beaver is the second seed at 160 pounds for the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships.
The Beaver’s insipiration to work had and do what is necessary to succeed comes from his role model Cameron Hanes, an avid archer and athlete who competes in ultra marathons and other extreme events.
“His mottos are, ‘nobody cares, work harder’ and ‘keep hammering,’” said Gulvas. “These are two mottos I live by because no matter what you do in life you have to work for it, and to be the best at it, you must go above and beyond to do that.”
While Gulvas likes the challenges wrestling provides, his greatest sport moment came on the diamond when DuBois beat Hatboro in thrilling fashion, 4-3 in 10 innings, on the opening day of the 2018 Pennsylvania Senior League State Tournament at Showers Field.
“I came up with a few big plays at shortstop and helped my team come up with a run in the 10th inning of the game to send us to the quarterfinals in front of a large home crowd.”
Outside his high school sports, Gulvas also is a member of the National Honor Society, interact club, physics club and student council. He also is an avid hunter and fly fisherman.
Gulvas said being involved in so many activities can be a challenge but nothing that can’t be handled.
“At times it can be very stressful and a lot to balance, but for the most part I can balance my schedule to be involved in sports, clubs, and still remain in NHS,” he said. “It takes a lot discipline to do so.”
After graduation, Gulvas plans to attend college to become a nurse. The son of Todd Gulvas and Jodi Coccimiglio, the Beaver senior has a younger sister, Gabriella Gulvas, who plays volleyball and softball at DuBois.