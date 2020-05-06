Being the son of a coach, it should come as no surprise that DuBois senior Manny Deemer grew up to be a multi-sport athlete for the Beavers.
However, that lineage can be a two-way street for some athletes — both in a positive and negative way.
It was all positive for Deemer, who didn’t ask for things to be handed to him, and put in the time and hard work to accomplish what he did on the gridiron and track during his time at DAHS.
The son of Shawn and Tara Deemer, Manny is the second oldest of three brothers to don the black and red of the Beavers.
Older brother Tino, who is finishing up his freshman year at Canisius College, swam and ran track in high school. Younger brother AC, currently a sophomore, competes in cross country, basketball and track.
The Beaver pointed to his father Shawn as his main role model. Shawn Deemer coached multiple sports at different levels for the Beavers and was a long-time teacher at DuBois. He currently is the assistant high school principal at Cranberry High School.
“He has coached me in every sport,” said Deemer. “He has a great work ethic and has taught me no excuses and to work hard. Also my coaches, Coach (Justin) Marshall and Coach (Jason) Shilala have been role models. My senior season (of football) might not have been what I wanted, but they taught me to push on and never give up. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Deemer began playing both sports in seventh grade at DuBois and went on to earn three varsity letters in both. He was on pace to collect a fourth letter in track and field this spring before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
On the gridiron, he saw limited varsity action as a sophomore and junior but still played in 19 of 21 games between the two seasons, recording seven tackles in those 19 games.
He earned a starting spot on defense at safety as a senior and put together a strong final year while playing in all 10 games as the Beavers finished with a 1-9 record.
Deemer made 40 tackles, which ranked fourth on the team and tops among secondary players, while recording one sack, intercepting one pass and recovering a fumble.
The Beaver’s greatest sports moment came during his senior year of football during a home game.
“It was my first (career) interception against Erie High School to prevent a touchdown,” he said. “It was a pop pass to the tight end. I read it like a book and was so pumped.”
DuBois led the Royals 20-13 at the half in that game before losing 71-20. However, Erie was later forced to forfeit the game because it used an ineligible player in the contest.
In track and field, Deemer did a little bit over everything in regards to running for the Beavers. He competed in the 400 and 800, as well as long distance events like the 1,600 and 3,200.
He competed at the District 9 Class AAA Track and Field Championships as a freshman, finishing ninth in the 3,200 and again as a junior, collecting 11th place in the 400.
Like all athletes, Deemer has had to deal with missing out on his final season of high school sports because of COVID-19.
“I understand why we had to close to help stop the spread, but I feel we closed a little too soon,” said Deemer.
Of his two sports, Deemer said football was his favorite because it physically and mentally pushed him. What he liked most about playing sports was creating memories with his friends.
Outside of sports, Deemer is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Dual Enrollment at Penn State. He also works in Lawn and Garden at Lowe’s.
Deemer said managing sports, school and his other activities can be tough.
“Especially juggling high school classes and college classes, along with sports and work,” he said. “It has taught me to be organized and prioritize my time.”
After graduation, Deemer will attend Canisius College, where he has been accepted in the honors college with a double major in Animal Behavior, Ecology, Conservation (ABEC)/Zoology.
He does not plan to play sports in college.