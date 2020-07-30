DuBOIS — Trailing 6-3 in the third inning, Harley Davidson scored the final 11 runs of the game to rally past Falls Creek on its way to a 14-6 victory in a DuBois Minor League semifinal contest Wednesday at Way Memorial Field.
With the come-from-behind win, No. 3 seed Harley Davidson advances to today’s Minor League championship game.
After the seventh-seeded Eagles stretched their lead to three with a pair of runs in the top of the third, Harley Davidson began to take over the game in the home half of the inning.
Falls Creek starting pitcher Eric Decker got off to a strong start in the frame, retiring the first two batters on a fly out to center followed by a strikeout.
Harley Davidson then started a two out rally as the next five batters all reached base, as Brody Knouse got things started by driving the first pitch he saw into the left-center gap for a triple.
Chad Gerg was then hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners before a wild pitch allowed Knouse to score, while Gerg advanced around to third on the play at the plate.
A walk issued to Reed Kelcy followed by a wild pitch and an arrant throw back to the pitcher allowed both Gerg and Kelcy to score to tie the game at six.
Owen Sweeney also reached on a walk before later scoring the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch as Harley Davidson took a 7-6 lead into the fourth.
Harley Davidson reliever Gerg, who got the win going four innings on the mound and allowing four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four, worked around a one-out error in the fourth to bring his team back to the plate.
The home side then saw nine straight batters reach base in the fourth inning as it put up five runs to break the game open.
After a strikeout started the inning, Gage Langley got the big inning started by reaching on a four-pitch walk before Aiden Keller legged out an infield single to the left side to put two on with one out.
Cooper Knouse then reached on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to third, as Langley was tagged out between second and third on the play for the second out of the inning.
A wild pitch allowed Keller and Cooper Knouse to advance to third and second, respectively, before both runners came in to score on a single through the left side by Brody Knouse.
Gerg followed with an infield single on a fly ball that dropped in no-mans land in the infield as Brody Knouse scored from third on the play after having moved up on a wild pitch.
Gerg would later score on a steal of home, as he took a large lead off of third and broke for home when the cacher threw down to score the fourth run of the frame.
After Kelcy and Owen Sweeny drew back-to-back walks, a single by Tripp Slattery brought home Kelcy to put the five-run mercy rule into effect as the home team led 12-6 after four innings of play.
Harley Davidson continued to add to its lead in the fifth inning, scoring the final two runs of the game.
Owen Dehner led the inning off with a single to right before a pair of strikeouts resulted in the first two outs and brought up the top of the order.
Keller continued Harley Davidson’s two-out success at the plate, lining a double into the gap in left-center to score Dehner, as Keller then scored the final run of the game on a single to center by Cooper Knouse.
After four strong innings of relief from Gerg, Brody Knouse and Cooper Knouse shut the door on the mound for Harley Davidson.
Brody Knouse pitched the fifth inning, allowing no hits while walking two and striking out one, while Cooper Knouse finished off the win by striking out the side around a one-out walk to send Harley Davidson to the championship game.
Falls Creek jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as its first four batters all reached on walks to chase Kelcy from the game.
Tyler Farrell, Cash Wolfgang and Max Risser all walked to load the bases before Decker drew a bases-loaded walk to push across Farrell.
Wolfgang would later score the second run of the game when Knox Shenkle reached on a fielder’s choice to the left side.
The home side responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first, as Keller walked, Cooper Knouse singled and Brody Knouse drew a walk as all three would eventually score in the inning.
Falls Creek got singles from Conner Perkins, Levi Strong, Joben Smith and Farrell to recapture the lead with a pair of runs in the second.
Perkins led off with a single before scoring on Storng’s hit, as Strong would later score on Farrell’s base hit to make it a 4-3 game.
The away side added a pair of runs in the third when Alex Lyle led off with a walk before Shenkle singled and both runners scored on a double to right by James Crabtree.
Facing the three-run deficit, Harley Davidson then scored the final 11 runs of the game to come away with the 14-6 victory.
Harley Davidson will now take on top-seeded DMS, which defeated Christ Lutheran Church 15-14 in eight innings in the other semifinal Tuesday, in today’s title game at 5:15 p.m.
Harley Davidson 14,
FALLS CREEK 6
Score By Innings
Falls Creek 222 000 — 6
Harley Davidson 304 52x — 14
Falls Creek—6
Tyler Farrell c-p 2111, Cash Wolfgang 1b-2b 1100, Max Risser ss 2000, Eric Decker p-1b 1001, Alex Lyle 2b-p 2100, Knox Shenkle lf 2111, James Crabtree rf 3012, Conner Perkins 3b 3110, Levi Strong eh-2b 3110, Joben Smith eh-lf 2111, Chase Perkins cf 3000. Totals: 24-4-6-6.
Harley Davidson—14
Aiden Keller c 3321, Cooper Knouse ss-p 4221, Brody Knouse 3b-p 2322, Chad Gerg 1b-p 2212, Reed Kelcy p-1b 0200, Owen Sweeney cf 1100, Tripp Slattery lf 2011, Owen Dehner rf 3110, Bryton Miller 2b 3000, Gage Langley eh-rf 2000. Totals: 22-14-9-7.
Errors: Falls Creek 4, Harley Davidson 1. LOB: Falls Creek 9, Harley Davidson 6. 2B: Crabtree; Keller. 3B: B. Knouse. SF: Gerg. HBP: Gerg (by Decker), Kelcy (by Decker). SB: Gerg.
Pitching
Falls Creek: Eric Decker: 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Alex Lyle-1 1/3 IP 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Tyler Farrell-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Harley Davidson: Reed Kelcy-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Chad Gerg-4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Brody Knouse-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Cooper Knouse-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
* Kelcy faced four batters in the top of the first
Winning pitcher: Gerg. Losing pitcher: Decker.