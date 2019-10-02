DuBOIS — Hayes vs. Gigliotti.
It’s a matchup that everyone involved in in girls tennis across District 9 has gotten used to seeing as now they meet for what could potentially be the last Wednesday afternoon with the D-9 Class AA singles title on the line.
For Hayes, she will not only be looking to make it three straight titles herself, but will also look to give St. Marys its seventh straight singles crown and eighth in the last nine years.
The junior’s back-to-back title followed a stretch of three straight titles from Sarah Casey from 2014-16, while Aubrey Wiesner won in 2013 after a title from Amy Orr in 2011 for the Lady Dutch.
The Lady Dutch junior and Lady Chuck senior will be battling it out for the title for the third time in as many years, as Hayes has gotten the better of Gigliotti each of the last two seasons by virtue of 6-0, 6-0 victories.
The duo got it done on the opening day of the tournament Tuesday at DuBois Area High School as they cruised through their quarterfinal and semifinal matches just like they have their entire careers.
For Hayes, its a relentless pressure on her opponent to make the big shot as she returns shot after shot, limiting her own mistakes to almost zero, while waiting for her opposition to send a shot into the net or out of bounds.
Gigliotti uses a much more aggressive approach in her game, firing shots all across the court and often taking her play up to the net and powering shots past her opponents.
The pair had the two byes into the second round as Hayes topped Punxsy’s Allie Doverspike in the quarterfinals 10-0 before sweeping Clearfield’s Allison Gaines 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal round.
Gigliotti earned a 10-1 win over Brockway’s Selena Buttery in the quarters before earning a spot in the today’s title match by defeating St. Marys’ Lilia Lion 6-1, 6-0 in the semis.
In other first round action, Doverspike defeated Madison Amacher of Johnsonburg by a score of 10-7, while Gaines won 10-6 over Brockway’s Morgan Pirow.
Bradford’s Lauren Baldwin secured a 10-3 win over Marley Sorg of Elk County Catholic in the opening round before being defeated 10-6 in the quarterfinals by Gaines.
On the bottom half of the bracket in the first round, Buttery picked up a 10-4 win over Clearfield’s Kyle VanTassel.
Elk County Catholic’s Sophie Neubert won by a score of 10-6 over Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull in the first round, while Lion advanced with a 10-0 win over Bradford’s McKayla Irons.
Lion then defeated Neubert 10-3 in the quarterfinals before being defeated by Gigliotti in the semifinal round.
Hayes and Gigliotti will now go head-to-head for the third year in a row for the district title today at 3:15 p.m. at DuBois.