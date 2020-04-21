DuBOIS — Some athletes love to compete so much, they will battle to overcome any odds to do so.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Colin Barnett is one of those people. The Cardinal has overcome some major health issues to find success as a two-sport athlete who competes in soccer and tennis.
Barnett has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and two different conditions that affect his heart: atrial flutter and atrial fibrillation.
“They are all things that could have held me back from playing the sports I love, but I never let them,” said Barnett. “Although they have caused many setbacks and have landed me in the hospital a few times, I always come back to doing what I love.
“I never let them get in between me and what I want to do in my life, which goes to show that no matter what the challenge is there is always a way to overcome it. I’ve never let a doctor diagnoses or anything else define who I am or what I am capable of achieving.”
Barnett began playing soccer when he was three years old and never stopped from there. He reached the varsity level as a freshman and earned four letters along the way.
His favorite game happened on the pitch this past fall — the Cardinals’ 4-3 Senior Day victory against Brookville in the season finale. Central fell behind 2-0 in the game before pulling even on goals by Harrison Starr and Barnett.
Brookville regained the lead before the half, but DCC pulled out the win in the final 40 minutes on goals by Neel Gupta and Tristen Engle.
“Although, I didn’t have a winning senior season or anything like that, I had a lot of fun and was very grateful to win my last soccer game in my high school career,” said Barnett.
He picked up tennis in eighth grade and was on pace to earn his fourth varsity letter in the sport as well before all spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19. Barnett was set to be the Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player this spring.
Barnett said his favorite things about playing sports is the friendships he has made, as well as the competitive factor involved.
“I love how exhilarating games can be, especially when it’s close, and it has always been one of my favorite things,” he said. “Of course, I like to win, but more than anything I just like making memories with my friends. I like the bus rides to games with them. I like messing around at practice with them, going out to eat after practices or games.
“I love playing games and competing with them. Sports have helped me become so much closer with my friends, and some of them have truly become like a second family to me.”
Although he loves both sports, Barnett said tennis became his favorite.
“I just have always enjoyed playing this sport and always have fun when I’m playing it,” h said. “I love the practices, the matches and everything about it. I love the competitiveness that comes with tennis and how even if you play bad at the start or end of the game you can still end up winning.
“I also was very fortunate to have an amazing tennis coach in Mr. (Andy) Rice. He does a great job of balancing trying to win but having fun at the same time. He makes practices really fun and wants us to do well and win but doesn’t apply too much pressure on us.”
Although he is disappointed his senior season on the court was canceled, Barnett said he full understands the decision.
“COVID-19 is a serious problem and is something that needs to be taken seriously by everyone, so that we can beat the outbreak and start to return to our normal lives,” he said. “Having to self-isolate is a challenge and can be very boring at times, but it is definitely going to be worth it in the long run of things.
“The outbreak has directly affected me in many ways. For starters, it has taken away my senior tennis season and last time I was going to get to play my favorite sport competitively. I wish that there was a way to reschedule matches in the summer, but I understand how difficult that would be to pull off.
“On top of this, it has cut my senior year short. It has canceled my senior prom, graduation and senior trip for the time being with the hope of being able to reschedule it at a later date. It gave me my last day of high school without even knowing it.
“More than anything, it is taking away some of my last chances to make memories with my best friends before I go to college. All in all, it has taken so much away from people, and I hope that they will have a cure or fix to the disease very soon.”
Outside of high school sports, Barnett participated in the senior class play and is a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry and a spring soccer league outside of school.
Some his hobbies include lifting, hanging out with friends, listening to music and playing video games with his friends.
The son of Jay Barnett and Siobhan Barnett, the Cardinal has an older brother Liam (206 grad) who played soccer and tennis at DCC.
He said his parents have been his biggest role models in his life.
“They are some of the hardest working people I know, and they have done so many things for me in my life,” said Barnett. “They have always provided me with things I’ve wanted, taken me to games, practices and everything in between.
“They always do their best to make it to my games and are always there to support me when they can be. They have done so much for me, and I couldn’t have asked for better parents in my life.”
After graduation, Barnett plans to attend Temple University to major in biochemistry with his sights set on going to medical school to become a surgeon. He has no plans to play sports collegiately but may join intramurals or a club team on campus.
“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and community for providing with a way to make so many memories,” said Barnett. “I am truly grateful for all my coaches and teammates that I have had over the years, and definitely wish that I could just get one more chance to play the sports I love.”