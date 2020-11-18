NORTH HUNTINGDON — One goal.
That difference has led to heartbreak for the Brockway boys soccer program several times now in the PIAA playoffs when the Rovers square off against a WPIAL champion.
Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) was the latest District 7 champ to end a stellar season for a Brockway team by virtue of a one-goal victory. The Centurions used a late score by Carlo Denis Tuesday night to best the Rovers, 2-1, in the Class A state semifinals at Norwin High School.
It marked the second time in four years Brockway lost by a goal in the state semifinals to the WPIAL champ with a berth to the PIAA championship game at stake. It’s the fourth time overall in the past decade Brockway has suffered one-goal losses in such state matchups.
Riverside beat the Rovers, 3-2, on penalty kicks in the first round in 2012, while Sewickley Academy edged the Rovers, 3-2, in double overtime in the first round in 2016.
Four years (2017) ago it was North Catholic that pulled out a 1-0 overtime loss in the semifinals to half a magical season by the Rovers that saw them beat two other WPIAL teams (first wins in school history vs. District 7) and reach the state semis for the first time in program history.
This year’s group of seniors — players like Noah Bash, Dom Inzana, Ryan Lin, Lewis Painter and Chase Azzato — were freshmen during that 2017 run. Unfortunately for them, the group couldn’t reverse that 2017 setback and lead the Rovers to their first state title game.
It wasn’t for a lack of effort though, as that senior class left it all on the field in a game that saw the Rovers control large portions of the contest after allowing a goal just 1:22 into the game.
Painter in particular came up huge for his team. Rarely challenged this year because of a defense that limited opponents to just 12 goals all season, Painter stood tall Tuesday.
The keeper made 13 saves, including eight in the second half, to keep his team in the game. And, most of those saves were above average ones were Painter either had to dive or leap to stop shots by the Centurions.
In the end, it was a lucky bounce during a flurry on a corner kick that won the game for GCC. Painter made an initial save on a point blank shot near the left post. However, a clearing attempt by a defender found its way to Denis, who redirected the ball into an open net for what proved to be the game-winner with 7:31 to play.
“Louie (Painter) played his heart out back there,” said Rovers coach Andy Daugherty. “He made some great saves and kept us in the ball game. Louie hasn’t gotten the recognition he’s needed to all season because our defense has played so well in front of him.
“He hasn’t had to make (many) saves this year, but I knew that was in that kid every night. He’s top notch,but hasn’t had to bring it out on a game by game basis.”
Beyond Painter, Daugherty was proud of his team’s effort overall.
“These guys played well tonight, and a couple bounces here or there, and we would have been in it. I knew we could play with these guys (GCC) after watching what film we could find on them. It’s a little mistake this time of year and you go home, and that’s what happened.
“I’m really proud of these seniors. They have battled hard all four years. That’s one heck of a senior class right there.”
As for another one-goal loss to a WPIAL champ, Daugherty said, “We’ll get it (win). We’ll be back.”
Those in attendance barely had time to settle in on a chilly night before Denis scored just 1:22 into the game to force Brockway (15-3) to play catch up from the start. The score seemed to wake up the Rovers, who got going.
Inzana nearly answered right back but GCC keeper Max House made a nice leaping save on the Rover’s shot from the left side to knock it over the net for a corner kick.
The Centurions then grabbed the momentum over the ensuing 10 minutes or so. However, they couldn’t add to their as Painter made three nice saves during that stretch to keep it 1-0.
Brockway flipped the field in its advantage past the midway point and started to create a few scoring chances.
The Rovers had an indirect and direct kick (taken by Marcus Bennett) in rapid success in the 22nd minute, but House turned away both chances as part of a five-save night.
Painter made a diving save on a shot by Denis just over a minute later — a stop that seemed to pump a little extra life into his teammates. That life resulted in a goal just over two minutes later.
Brockway was awarded a direct kick just outside the GCC box in the 26th minute, and Jared Marchiori wasted little time taking it. In fact, the quickness of his kick seemed to catch the Centurions off guard as he blasted home a shot that House got his hand on but couldn’t keep out of the net with 14:10 left in the first half.
Marchiori’s goal came shortly after Inzana had a shot turned away from the left side on a nice give-and-go play with Bennett.
Both sides had chances to score in the final 12 minutes of the half.
Painter stopped a Denis shot with 11:13 remaining, while Inzana fired a shot just wide of the left post in the 35th minute. House came up with another key save two minutes later on a header attempt by Bash on a corner kick.
The game eventually went to the half knotted 1-1.
Both sides had the chance to grab all the momentum to start the second half. However, Painter made a diving save two minutes in, while House stopped a long direct kick by Eric Young less than a minute later on the other end.
From there, it was Painter who kept his team in the game with a couple more big saves — stops that were needed as the Rovers struggled to create scoring chances after the break following Young’s early direct kick.
Brockway’s only other real scoring threat came just past the 53-minute mark when Bennett fired a shot on goal from the top, left corner of the box that House hauled in.
The Centurions finally cracked Painter in the 73rd minute when Denis’ redirect proved to be the difference and sent GCC on to the state finals.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Halves
Brockway 1 0 — 1
GCC 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
GCC—Carlo Denis, 1:22.
BW—Jared Marchiori (direct kick), 25:50
Second Half
GCC—Carlo Denis, 72:22
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 8, GCC 18. Saves: Brockway 13 (Lewis Painter), GCC 5 (Max House). Corner kicks: Brockway 5, GCC 9.