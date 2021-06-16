Tuesday marked 20 years to the day that District 9 saw its first-ever state champion crowned on the baseball diamond.
That historic game came on June 15, 2001 when DuBois Central Christian senior Jeff Gasbarre ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Cardinals a thrilling 8-7 walk-off victory against Camp Hill in the PIAA Class A championship game.
Since then, only Punxsutawney (in Class 3A in 2007) and Johnsonburg (in Class A in 2013) have won baseball state titles from District 9.
And, it was fitting such an iconic moment for DCC was played at one of baseball’s most historical venues — Williamsport’s Bowman Field, which is one of baseball’s oldest and most distinguished ballparks.
Ground was broken for Bowman Field in the fall of 1925 and the first game held there was an exhibition game between the Williamsport Grays and the Bucknell University baseball team on April 22, 1926.
The historical aspect of that state final didn’t end there, as it was the final baseball game and sporting event the school played under the DuBois Central Christian moniker as the school was officially renamed DuBois Central Catholic on July of 2001.
That walk-off victory capped what was a magical season for DCC — one that saw them go 20-3. The team was led by a small four player senior class — Gasbarre, Mike Milliron, Alex Gasbarre and Matt Twigg — and a coaching staff led by head coach Matt Duffy and assistants Rob Morgan, Bob Spangler Sr. and Shawn Deemer.
Milliron, who went on to play at Penn State, was the undisputed leader of the Cardinals that season, but like any championship squad, he was far from the only player who made contributions in helping the team win during its magical ride.
Chief among those players outside the senior class were sophomores Chris Varacallo and Rocky Davis, a transfer from Clarion-Limestone that season who gave the Cardinals a true ace on the mound, and junior Larry Himes.
The Cardinals, who went 19-9 in 2000 and reached the state semifinals, put together a 13-3 regular season in 2001 and entered the District 9 Class A playoffs as the top seed.
Central opened the D-9 playoffs with an 8-1 win against Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals, as Davis tossed a complete-game three-hitter while striking out 13 and walking none. Davis also was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Gasbarre had a pair of hits, including a double.
The Cardinals followed that up with a 6-2 win against Ridgway in the semifinals. Davis again notched the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings of work, Milliron blasted a home run for DCC, which also got two hits from Twigg.
That win put the Cardinals in the D-9 finals, where they beat Clarion-Limestone, 8-1, behind a three-hitter by Himes, who allowed the one earned run while striking out nine and walking none.
Milliron, Gasbarre, Davis and Twigg all had two hits, with Gasbarre driving in two runs and Milliron and Davis one each. Milliron also had five stolen bases in the win that propelled the Cardinals back to the PIAA playoffs.
Central got off to a slow start in its state opener and fell behind District 5 champ Meyersdale in a game played at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. The Red Raiders scored those two runs off Himes, who started, but DCC countered by scoring two runs in both the second and third innings, only to see Meyersdale do the same in the bottom of the third to even things at 4-4.
Davis relieved Himes in the third and tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out eight.
He got the win when the Cardinals pushed a pair of runs across in the fifth Gasbarre and Davis each drew walks in the fifth inning before moving into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Chris Spangler then singled against the drawn-in infield to bring in Gasbarre and courtesy runner Ben Gasbarre scored Central’s final run when rightfielder Steve Burley bobbled the ball trying to make a throw home. Gasbarre was 3-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored in the victory.
Central Christian then got some major revenge in the quarterfinals as it beat D-10 runner-up Sharpsville, 9-5, at Butler’s Pullman Park. The Blue Devils ended DCC’s postseason run a year earlier in the semifinals with a 13-11 victory to deny the Cardinals a trip to state finals.
The Cardinals again were forced to play catch up. After scoring a run in the bottom of the first, Sharpsville scored three runs in the second against Davis to grab a 3-1 lead. Central wasn’t going to be denied this time around and saw its offense explode in the middle innings as it scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth en route to a 9-5 win.
Davis got the win despite allowing five runs, while Milliron came on to toss the final two innings to finish off the game.
Himes had the big day at the plate in this state win, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Varacallo, Gasbarre, Davis, Adam Aravich and Twigg all had two hits as well, with Aravich collecting a pair of RBIs.
That huge win against Sharpsville put DCC back in the West Finals (semifinals), this time against District 6 Mount Union.
Unlike the first two state games, this one proved to be a low-scoring pitchers’ duel.
And, the Cardinals called on its “star” Milliron to take the mound and he delivered with a complete-game six-hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out 11 and walking none. Milliron had an immaculate inning in the game, striking out the side on nine pitches in the second.
Offensively, DCC had to battle just as hard to get scratch out a pair of runs against Trojans starter Josh Atheton.
Mount Union entered the game having not allowed a run in more than 42 straight innings — a streak the cardinals snapped in the fourth Chris Spangler scampered home after a two-out error by shortstop Justin Price.
The Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI triple bu Atherton to even the score at 1-1. The game stayed that way until the sixth when
Davis drew a one-out walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Christian Camuso.
Camuso nearly brought the threat to a premature end when he narrowly missed being picked off at first on a quick move by Atherton. However, he eventually moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Spangler then delivered a single to shallow left field but Duffy took a chance and waved Camuso around third. The throw was up the line, and Camuso scored to open up the 2-1 lead.
Milliron finished things off from there to send the Cardinals to the state finals, where had a showdown with Camp Hill, the runner-up from District 3 who came in with a 12-13 record.
And, it was the Cardinals who came out strong in the state finals at Bowman Field, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to grab a quick 4-1 lead. However, Camp Hill responded against Davis and pulled even with a three-run third before taking the lead (5-4) with a run in the fourth.
The lead changed had two more times before the seventh, Central scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on a Varacallo groundout and Milliron sacrifice fly, but Camp Hill pushed two across itself in the sixth against Himes on a homer by Don Keister to regain the lead at 7-6.
The Cardinals had one more rally left in them in the bottom of the seventh to finish off their magical season.
Himes got things started with a leadoff single, then Milliron walked.
Duffy chose not bunt the runners over, and his decision paid off as Gasbarre rocketed a 1-2 pitch from into the gap in left-center field bringing home both runners to win the game in walk-off fashion.
“It was a fastball on the outside part of the plate,” said Gasbarre following the thrilling win. “I was able to hit it the other way which was good because they were shading me to pull the ball. When I saw Mike rounding third I knew the game was over. He’s our fastest player, and there was no way that they were gonna throw him out.”
“I was going no matter what,” Milliron said. “I didn’t care if Duffy was telling me to stop. Once I hit second base, I wasn’t stopping for anything.”
But Milliron needn’t have worried.
“I was waving Mike home before he hit second base,” chuckled Duffy. “And there was only one way that I was going to be able to stop him and that would have been to tackle him. And I didn’t feel like (doing that) after he had a head of steam coming from first base.
The state championship victory was a fitting end the high school careers of Milliron, Jeff Gasbarre and Alex Gasbarre, who were all part of the 1996 DuBois Junior Little League team that won the state title in the Williamsport area in Brandon.
The fact Milliron and Gasbarre were part of the game-winning play was poetic. While Milliron was considered DCC’s best player that year, Gasbarre was the team’s hottest hitter in the postseason. He hit just .220 (11-for-50) in the regular season but was a red-hot .478 (11-for-23) in seven playoff games with seven RBIs.
Milliron was named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the year in 2001. he finished second in the area with a .472 average and led the way in hits (34), runs (33) and stolen bases with close to 40 to go along with seven doubles, two homers and 19 RBIs,
He pitched just 17 innings all year but went 2-0 and had the huge effort against Mount Union in the state semifinals.
Duffy was named the TCS/CE Coach of the Year, while Gasbarre, Varacallo and Davis were all First Team selections.
Gasbarre, who hit .301 overall with a home run and 14 RBIs, while Varacallo hit .392 and was third in the area in RBIs (22) and second in runs scored (28).
Davis was second in the area in wins (8-1 record), strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (58 2/3). He was also third in ERA at 2.27. At the plate, Davis hit .369 and was second in RBIs with 25.
Himes (pitcher) and Twigg (outfielder) were TCS/CE Second Team selections.