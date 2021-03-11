BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team made history in a couple ways ways Wednesday night against Clarion-Limestone in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals, all in a good way.
The second-seeded Lady Rovers hosted the Lady Lions in the program’s first-ever home playoff game, and thanks to a huge night by junior Danielle Wood and solid contributions from everyone else on the roster, captured their first-ever home playoff win with a 57-44 victory.
The win, the program’s first since in the postseason since winning 45-42 at Johnsonburg in a D-9 Class A pigtail round game sends Brockway to the first District 9 championship game in program history.
The Lady Rovers will play at top-seeded Keystone Friday night for the Class 2A crown. Keystone beat Kane, 49-11, in the other semifinal.
Prior to that 2008 win at Johnsonburg, Brockway’s last playoff victory was against Moniteau in the 1996 Class 2A playoffs.
Wood ensured Brockway reached that first-ever title game by scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth after the Lady Rovers had built a 14-point lead (42-28) after three periods.
Wood, who added six assists, scored a majority of those points at the foul line, hitting 9 of 12 free throws in the final eight minutes to negate C-L any thoughts of a comeback bid.
The only other Lady Rovers to score in the fourth were Ciara Morelli and Selena Buttery, who each went 1 of 2 at the line, after Wood gad scored the team’s first 13 points in the quarter.
Buttery recorded another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while adding five steals and five blocks. Morelli had nine points and two assists, while Nikki Baker added eight points and 11 rebounds.
“Everyone played well and contributed tonight, and we talked about that for a whole week,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “We told them, we don’t need one or two, we need five and our bench (to contribute). And, it really worked tonight. Everyone one of them knew what their roles were, and they came out and played them to exactly what we asked them to do.
“Everyone helped get us the big lead going to the fourth, whether it was rebounding or scoring, and things fell into place. Danielle then had the big fourth quarter to finish it. She is the premier point guard in District 9 I think or pretty close. We put it on her back, along with Selena and Morelli because those three had the playoff experience.
“It was a total team effort, and I really hope this is a night everyone remembers. Steve (assistant coach Steve Buttery) and I have been working at this, and I give a lot of credit to him. We have building and building, and this is what we wanted (finals-caliber team).
“We think we can continue to do this next two or three years. We’ll give Keystone everything they can handle.”
Brockway (11-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a Baker hoop and Wood 3-pointer, but C-L’s Frances Milliron quickly countered with back-to-back hoops to make it 5-4. Milliron led the Lady Lions with 23 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
Morelli and Lady Lion Sydney Simpson then traded treys as the teams battled back-and-forth through the end of the quarter.
The game went to the second tied 13-13, and it was the Lady Rovers who made the first real run as they opened the quarter on a 9-2 spurt to grab a 22-15 lead. Buttery had five points in that run, while Morelli and Baker each scored hoops.
Clarion-Limestone countered with a Janelle Pezzuti 3-pointer and Milliron hoop to get back within two (22-20), but Brockway scored the final six points of the half as Madelyn Schmader, Wood and Baker all had baskets in the final 1:01 to make it 28-20 at the break.
The teams traded scores early in the third quarter before Brockway went on a 9-0 run to push its lead to 42-25 with just over three minutes left in the quarter. Buttery had two hoops in the spurt, while Morelli hit her second 3-pointer of the night. Wood also had a hoop.
Brockway eventually took a 42-28 lead to the fourth, where Wood completed a 3-point play 1:31 in to put the Lady Rovers up 17 at 45-28.
The game was far from over though, as Milliron promptly scored seven straight points to make it a 10-point game at 45-35 with 5:19 to play. The Lady Lions got no closer though as they then went more than two minutes without scoring.
Brockway didn’t score much either in that span, but Wood had a basket and hit two free throws to extend the Lady Rover lead back to 14 (49-35) with 3:05 remaining. The closest C-L got from there was 11 points (55-44) in the final minute.
The final quarter turned into a scoring contest between Wood and Milliron, who had 13 and 10, respectively, in the final eight minutes in a quarter that proved to be a wash for the Lady Lions.
Brockway came away with a 13-point victory (57-44) after holding a 14-point lead after three quarters.
Clarion-Limestone saw its season come to an end with a 7-12 record.
BROCKWAY 57,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 44
Score by Quarters
C-L 13 7 8 16 — 44
Brockway 13 15 14 15 — 57
Clarion-Limestone—44
Frances Milliron 9 5-7 23, Anna Kennemuth 0 0-4 0, Sydney Simpson 1 0-1 3, Maddy Wenner 0 1-2 1, Kendall Dunn 2 0-0 4, Janelle Pezzuti 2 0-0 5, Lexi Coull 1 0-1 2, Alex Leadbetter 0 3-4 3, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Wiant 0 3-4 3, K. Mumford 0 0-0 0, K. Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-23 44.
Brockway—57
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 4 0-0 8, Ciara Morelli 3 1-2 9, Danielle Wood 6 10-14 24, Selena Buttery 5 3-6 14, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-22 57.
Three-pointers: C-L 2 (Simpson, Pezzuti), Brockway 5 (Morelli 2, Wood 2, Buttery).