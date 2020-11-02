BROOKVILLE — For the first time in 37 years the DuBois boys cross country team is District 9 champions again after claiming the Class 2A title Saturday afternoon at Brookville High School.
The Beavers, who have competed outside of the district on many occasions during that drought when the program competes at the Class 3A level, claimed their first D-9 crown since 1983.
“These kids have worked incredibly hard and they set their sights on a district championship from the beginning of the season,” DuBois head coach Cory Yarus said. “They wanted it and today they came out and proved it.”
“They worked hard through the extra days of practice in the rain and the cold and I’m just so proud of them.
With the win, DuBois earned a team berth into the PIAA championship meet, which is set for Nov. 7 in Hershey.
DuBois’ balanced core of runners proved to be the key in Saturday’s championship event, as it had four of its five scorers finish inside the top-10, with three of those four posting top-six times.
Joey Foradora led the way for the Beavers with a second place finish, as the junior crossed the line in 17:41, edging Bradford’s Ryan Cottillion by three seconds for the second spot.
Punxsutawney’s Aiden McLaughlin claimed the individual title, winning in commanding fashion with a time of 17:29, while Ben Luzier of Clearfield posted a 17:46 to finish fourth.
Behind Luzier was the DuBois duo of AC Deemer and McKellen Jaramillo in fifth and sixth, respectively, as Deemer finished just two seconds behind Luzier at 17:48, while Jaramillo followed with a time of 11:27.
“AC (Deemer), Joey (Foradora) and Mac (Jaramillo) tend to be the the front runners out there, but everyone runs so close in the pack that all of our times are real close and that’s how you win,” Yarus said.
“Jaramillo has been working off that arm injury he suffered a few weeks ago, but it has not slowed him down at all and Deemer and Foradora are just top performers with great mental attitudes.”
“They pull each other, when one does not perform the best the other steps up and we win as a family and that’s what we did today.”
The Owls and Chucks each had a pair of individuals earn berths to next weekend’s state meet, as Bradford’s Ian Pilon took seventh at 18:01 while Punxsy’s Andrew Barnoff claimed the final spot with a time of 18:12, good enough for 8th place.
Junior Ryan White was the Beavers’ fourth scorer on the afternoon, as the junior crossed at 18:29, just two seconds behind Punxsutawney’s Eric Surkala, to finish 10th.
DuBois’ scoring was rounded out by a 12th place finish from sophomore Jaedon Yarus, who posted a time of 11:50 to help the Beavers secure the title with a team total of 35 points, while Punxsy took second with 53 points.
Also running for DuBois were Rudy Williams (19:16, 17th) and Ryan Gildersleeve (19:29, 18th).
The team scoring was rounded out by Bradford in third with 69 points, St. Marys with 84 in fourth and Clearfield in fifth with 118 points.
The Dutchmen had four runners finish between 13th and 19th on the day, as Aaron Frey took 13th with a time of 18:51, followed by Wyatt Foster (18:59) and Augustus Secco (19:08) in 15th and 16th, respectively, while 19th went to Taylor Belsole at 19:32.
While Luzier took fourth for the Bison, Tyler Olson was their next-best finisher, crossing in 19:48 to place 22nd.
“The kids love the chocolate milk, after the race that’s the best part,” Yarus said of his team’s upcoming trip to Hershey for the PIAA meet. “To go as a team, they deserve this, they worked hard as a team all year and I hope we compete well.”