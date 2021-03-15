HERSHEY — Things didn't end quite like DuBois senior Chandler Ho had hoped at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, but he still came away with a career-best finish at states to become just the fifth Beaver to ever win a second state medal.
Like any wrestler, Ho made his third and final trip to Hershey with dreams of capturing an elusive state title. However, a PIAA gold medal wasn't in the cards for Ho, despite the Beaver putting together some of the best matches of his career the past two weekends at both the newly created West Super Regional and then the state tournament.
Ho went 4-4 in a rugged 138-pound weight between the two events, which basically was an expanded two-weekend of the usual state tournament. All four losses Ho suffered over the final two weekends came to wrestlers who finished ahead of him at states.
Unfortunately for Ho, he went 1-3 in the medal portion of states on Saturday in Hershey — including being forced to injury default in the fifth-place match while leading 1-0 in the second period after hurting his foot/ankle.
"The fifth-place match was just unfortunate because Chandler was wrestling well during that match and was up 1-0 in the second period when he level changed and felt something pop in his ankle," said DuBois coach Ed Scott. "We knew he could not continue and had to have him injury default the match. Of course, we were all concerned about Chandler’s welfare first.
"It’s a hard way to finish your high school career, but Chandler just needs to realize that accidents happen and they can’t be predicted when they will happen. He will recover and use this experience to drive him as he begin’s his college career.
"He needs to remember the highs of the season that got him to states. He wrestled so well at the West Super Regionals in an extremely challenging weight class. We are looking for great things from him over at Clarion, him and his brother Kolby are going to be fun to watch the next several years."
That six-place finish was still two sports higher than a year ago when he was eighth at 138 as he and Scott went out together with yet another medal performance by a Beaver. It marked the second time in three years a DuBois head coach was afforded the opportunity to guide a Beaver to the podium in his final season.
Long-time coach Luke Bundy did so in 2019 when the younger Ed Scott won the first of his two state titles. The elder Scott took over the program last year and experienced a second PIAA gold alongside his son and made the decision to step aside as head coach after two years so he can watch his son wrestle in college at N.C. State.
"It’s been a privilege to coach so many fine wrestlers over the years," said Scott. "Yes, it is the icing on the cake to finish it at Hershey for the last two years, but I must say that as a coach you enjoy the progress of each wrestler. Some of the most memorable are watching them get their first win, overcoming a defeat, developing a love for the sport and seeing them work hard to reach their goals.
"I appreciate the opportunity I had to work with each of the wrestlers, coaches, staff and administration because it takes a team of many people to help these wrestlers become successful. I am extremely blessed to have worked with many great people. Thanks to all who have helped me over the years."
By winning his second state medal, Ho joins an exclusive group of wrestlers to achieve the feat. Ed Scott (3rd in 2017, 1st in 2019 & 2020) is the lone three-time medalist in program history, while Jim Riss (1st in 1943, 2nd in 1944), Geno Morelli (5th in 2011 & 2012) and Tom Sleigh (3rd in 2013 & 2014) each won two.
Ho finished his DuBois career with a record of 110-41 and had at least 26 wins in each of his four varsity seasons. Those 110 wins rank him 11th in school history.
"I'm very thankful for being part of such an amazing wrestling organization at DuBois High School," said Ho. "I want thank all my coaches, parents and supporters because without their amazing and endless support, I would not have been able to accomplish my goals. Also, I want give all the Glory to God for amazing opportunities this year.
"I also wanna specially thank my dad and my step mom Katie for going out of their way every night to make sure they attended all my events, for rides to practices and to make sure I got gas and money every week to go to a second practice at M2. A Big thanks to M2 Training Center for being great role models and mentors for us high school wrestlers.
"Back to my parents, I want to say thanks to my dad for pushing me every second on a daily basis. There would be days where he would work hours on end and still come home focusing on helping me become a better person and wrestler all around.
"This season was dedicated to my Uncle Jim who passed away last April, and the last time I saw him was at Hershey last year were I placed for the first time. My goal was to place again and honor his memory and our last name along with my school. I think I accomplished that, and I will miss wearing the Beaver singlet."
Ho (26-8) secured his career-best finish at states with a strong 7-0 victory against Dallastown junior Caden Dobbins (13-3) in Saturday's quarterfinals.
After a scoreless first period, Ho poured it on in the second to seize control of the bout. He needed just 10 seconds to escape from the bottom, then took Dobbins down to his for a four-point move before the midway point of the period to lead 5-0.
Harmon chose neutral in the third, and the duo battled on their feet for most of the period before Ho took down Dobbins with 30 seconds left to seal the victory.
That win set up a semifinal showdown against Franklin Regional junior Finn Solomon, the West Super Regional champ who was a state runner-up two years ago. All four semifinals were the four wrestlers from the West side of the eight-man bracket.
A four-point first period by Solomon proved too much for Ho to overcome, as Solomon came away with a 6-0 victory on his way to winning a state title with a 7-5 victory against Waynesburg junior Cole Homet (29-3) in a rematch of last week's Super Regional final in Altoona. Homet was the only wrestler to beat Ho (close 4-3 decision) that weekend in Altoona.
Ho dropped into the consolation bracket with the setback, where he suffered another 6-0 loss, this one at the hands of Council Rock North senior Kyle Hauserman, the top-ranked wrestler in the state coming into Hershey who was upset in the quarterfinals, 3-1 in overtime, by Chartiers Valley sophomore Dylan Evans (33-9).
Hauserman (21-1) went to finish third, avenging his loss to Evans by beating him 8-4 in the consolation finals. Ho scored a 6-3 win against Evans in the consy finals at Super Regionals.
As for the Beaver senior, he had the lead, 1-0 on a second-period escape, in his fifth-place match against Kennett senior Trent Kochersperger (17-6) when he suffered his injury with nine seconds left in the period and couldn't continue.
Ho will continue his wrestling career at Clarion University, where his older brother Kolby wrestles.