ALTOONA — A pair of area wrestlers — DuBois senior Chandler Ho and Clearfield junior Oliver Billotte — continue their postseason journey back to the podium in Hershey on Saturday when they compete in the newly created PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional Tournament at Altoona Area High School.
The event, which came about this year as the PIAA tries to limit postseason tournaments to just eight wrestlers per weight class, will serve as the de facto early rounds of states normally held in Hershey.
The Top 4 finishes at each weight in both the West, and East, Super Regional will move on to Hershey next Saturday (March 13) for the medal rounds inside the Giant Center.
The PIAA released a statement earlier this week saying that all 208 wrestlers that reached the two Super Regionals can be considered state qualifiers this year. The PIAA itself doesn’t recognize “state qualifiers” as an official record only state medalists but realized the honor of being a state qualifiers is highly regarded by its member schools, coaches and wrestlers.
With that said, Ho and Billotte — who each won eighth place medals at 138 and 285, respectively, a year ago — will have their hands full to make it back to the podium at those same weights at the rugged Super Regional which is comprised of the Northwest, Southwest (WPIAL) and Southcentral (District 3) Regionals.
In contrast, this year’s Class AA West Super Regional is made up of just the Northwest and Southwest Regionals — decision based on the overall number of schools in those regions.
Ho (22-4) is part of a 138-pound bracket that features seven returning state qualifiers and eight wrestlers who have wrestled in Hershey before. He is one six competitors to have a PIAA medal hung around his neck in the past. Four of those, including Ho, are returning medalists.
Eight of the Top 11 wrestlers ranked in the state by papowerwrestling.com are in the field fighting for one of four spots in Hershey.
The Beaver landed in the top half of the bracket as the Northwest runner-up and battles Dallastown junior Caden Dobbins (22-3), the Southcentral Regional runner-up in the quarterfinals. Dobbins is a returning qualifier who made the big jump from 106 to 138 this season.
Ho enters the Super Regional ranked No. 7, while Dobbins in No. 10.
The winner of their bout gets either Waynesburg junior Cole Homet (25-1, SW-1st) or Shippensburg sophomore Dominic Frontino (17-3, SC-3rd) in the semifinals.
Homet, who comes in ranked second in the state, is now a three-time state qualifier who placed fifth last year at 132 and seventh as a freshman. Frontino, a returning qualifier, is ranked 11th.
The bottom half at 138 looks to be even tougher as all four competitors are ranked in the Top 6 in the state.
Altoona senior Matt Sarbo (10-1), the Northwest champ, meets Franklin Regional junior Finn Solomon (29-2, SW-2nd) in one quarterfinal. Sarbo, ranked No. 6, is a four-time qualifier who placed seventh as a freshman. Solomon, who is No. 3, missed states a year ago after being a state runner-up at 113 as a freshman.
The other quarterfinal on the bottom pits fifth-ranked Dylan Evans (29-5, SW-3rd) of Chartiers Valley vs. fourth-ranked Josh Miller (22-1, SC-1st) of Central Dauphin. Both wrestlers medaled at 126 last year, with Miller placing fifth and Evans eighth.
Up at heavyweight, the brackets looks very similar qualiier-wise as Billotte (20-3), the Northwest runner-up, is one of five returning medalists and six qualifiers. All but one of the eight competitors have reached states at some point in their careers.
Billotte, ranked No. 4 in the state, landed in the bottom half of the draw and faces Southcentral champ Dylan Rodenhaber (19-0) of Red Land in the quarterfinals. Rodenhaber, ranked No. 8, missed most of last year because of an injury but qualified for states as a sophomore.
The other quarter in the bottom features returning heavyweight state runner-up Isaiah Vance (30-1, SW-1st) of Hempfield vs. Garden Spot senior Dustin Swanson (21-4, SC-3rd). Vance is ranked second this year, while the 12th-ranked Swanson placed eighth at 220 last year in Hershey.
The top half at 285 has three Top 5 ranked competitors and features a quarterfinal between top-ranked Nate Schon (34-0, NW-1st) of Selinsgrove and fifth-ranked Dawson Dietz (31-4, SW-3rd) of Hampton.
Schon is already a three-time medalist who placed second at 220 last, won a state title at 220 two years ago and was eighth as a freshman. Dawson was a qualifier at 220 as a junior.
The other quarter in the top pits third-ranked William McChesney (21-4, SW-2) of Greemsburg-Salem vs 11th-ranked Layton Schmick (21-3, SC-2) of Carlisle.
McChesney and Billotte became very familiar with each other last year at Heshey, with McChesney beating the Bison, 3-1, in the first round at 285, then 4-3 in the seventh-place bout.
Two of Billote’s three losses this year are to Schon in the District 4/9 and Northwest Regional finals. His third loss is to Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, who is the top-ranked Class AA heavyweight in the state who competes in his Super Regional Saturday as well.
The Class AAA Super Regional will follow a similar schedule to last week’s Northwest regional, meaning Ho and Billotte will compete in different sessions.
The morning will feature all bouts for 106-138, with the quartefinals beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the finals/consolations finals around 11:15 a.m. Session 2 (145-285) will begin with the quarterfinals at 2:25. The finals/consolation finals are slated for 5:30 p.m.