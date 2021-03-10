HERSHEY — Coaches continually talk about how they want their athletes or teams to save their best for last and peak at the right time of the year in regards to postseason success.
That’s exactly what DuBois senior Chandler Ho has done, as the Beaver put together arguably the best day of his high school wrestling career last Saturday to advance out of the rugged 138-pound field at the PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional Tournament in Altoona.
Ho’s bracket featured seven returning state qualifiers (4 returning medalists) and eight of the Top 11 wrestlers ranked in the state according to papowerwrestling.com — all vying for one of four spots to Hershey.
Ho, a three-time state qualifier who placed eighth at 138 last year, entered the weekend ranked seventh in the state overall. However, on paper that still left the Beaver on the outside looking in as the Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 ranked wrestlers were all in the field.
That didn’t deter Ho, who put together a 3-1 weekend to place third and reach the medal rounds of the PIAA Championships for the second straight year.
A big key for Ho (25-5) advancing was winning his quarterfinal bout against Dallastown junior Caden Dobbins (22-5), ranked No. 10 in the state. The Beaver made a reversal late in the second period stand up in a 2-1 victory.
Ho then lost a tight 4-3 contest to second-ranked Cole Homet (27-2), a junior from Waynesburg who already owns a pair of state medals (5th, 7th place).
The Beaver didn’t hang his head after that loss and bounced back with a pair of consolation bracket victories against kids ranked in the Top 5 in the state.
Ho punched his ticket back to Hershey with a 7-5 win against fourth-ranked Josh Miller (24-2) of Central Dauphin in the consy semifinals. Miller placed fifth at states a year ago.
He then bested fifth-ranked Dylan Evans (31-7) of Chartiers Valley 6-3 in the consolation finals to head to states as the third seed from the West. Evans, who was eighth a year ago, will join Ho in Hershey.
With that finish, Ho landed — — who moved up to No. 4 in the state in the newest rankings relased Tuesday afternoon — in the bottom half of the bracket for Saturday’s one-day state tournament that features only the medal rounds (Top 8 wrestlers).
Ho was already in the consolation bracket a year ago when he reached the medal rounds and lost his consy quarterfinal bout, which dropped him into the seventh-place bout.
Things are different this time around for all the wrestlers, as they have a clean slate in what will be a double-elimination medal round from the start, meaning any wrestler who loses his first bout can still finish as high as third.
With that said, Ho will begin his third and final trip to the Giant Center with a quarterfinal matchup against Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Andrew Harmon (12-1), who placed second in the East Super Regional over the weekend. Harmon, ranked No. 8 in the state, was a state qualifier at 126 last year.
The other quarterfinal in the bottom half pits Franklin-Regional junior Finn Solomon (32-2), the West Super Regional champ, against Kennett senior Trent Kochersperger (15-4).
Solomon, a state runner-up two years ago, entered last weekend ranked No. 3 but beat Homet, 12-1, in the Super Regional final. Solomon is now No. 2 and Homet No. 3, with Kochersperger is the lowest ranked wrestler (No. 15) to reach Hershey.
The top half at 138 features the top two ranked wrestlers — No. 1 Kyle Hauserman of Council Rock North and No. 2 Homet — prior to the Super Regionals.
Hauserman (18-0), the East champ who is a four-time qualifier and soon to be three-time medalist, faces Chartiers Valley’s Evans in the quarterfinals, while Homet meets Boyertown junior Chance Robb (14-3), a returning qualifier who is ranked 13th.
Saturday’s Class AAA Championships will be broken up into four sessions, two each for the two weight groupings (106-138, 145-285) being used all postseason.
Ho will wrestle in Session 1, which features the quarterfinals (8:30 a.m.) and then the semifinals/consolation quarterfinals (10 a.m.). All those wrestlers will return in the afternoon in Session 3 for the consolation semifinals (4 p.m.) followed by the finals and all other place matches at 5 p.m.