PHILIPSBURG — For one brief, shining moment, Philipsburg-Osceola’s wrestling team held a lead over heavily favored DuBois here Tuesday night.
But that’s all it was, one brief moment.
The Mounties had fought all the way back from a 29-6 hole to reel in the state-ranked Beavers, 36-35, thanks to Austin Foster’s 24-second pin of Braxton Adams in the next-to-last bout of the night.
Trouble was DuBois had veteran Chandler Ho on deck. And even though Gabe Dunkleberger, P-O’s winner of the Savage of the Week award, gave it his best shot, Ho pinned him at the 4:33 mark to take a 41-36 victory on a night when long-time Mountie assistant coach Dick Condo was remembered in an emotional address by former P-O head coach Dave Caslow. Condo passed away suddenly on Sept. 28.
“We went through something similar a few years ago when Pete Morelli passed away,’’ said Beavers coach Luke Bundy. “We understood their emotions. But, I’m glad we were here and were able to pay our respects to Dick. He was a great coach for a lot of years.’’
“Every single day when we walk through these doors (to the wrestling room) there’s not a second we don’t think of Dick,’’ added P-O coach Brad Pataky. “We fight for Dick Condo. It’s comforting to know that he’s in our corner.’’
After receiving a forfeit at 132 pounds to start the meet, the Beavers rattled off a pair of falls as Ed Scott shocked Chase Chapman by pinning him in 1:58 and Gage Gulvas needed only 1:38 to pin Alex Dunkleberger to stake the Beavers to an 18-0 lead.
In the feature bout of the night Dalton Woodrow of DuBois edged Hunter Weitoish, 10-8 at 152. Woodrow had a first-period takedown and second-period reversal to take a 4-0 lead into the third period. Then it got interesting.
They started the third period neutral and Weitoish tied it up by taking Woodrow to to his back for a four-point move near the edge of the mat. Woodrow reversed Weitoish to his back for five points and a 9-4 lead only to have Weitoish score on a reversal and two0point nearfall. Woodrow escaped to set the final score.
Trailing 21-0, P-O began its comeback when Matt Shimmel took down Evan Way and cradled him for a fall in :29 but the Beavers’ Garrett Starr returned the favor by taking down Tristan Beauseigneur and cradling him for a pin at the 1:50 mark..
“The middle part of our lineup is pretty strong and we need them to come through for us on a nightly basis,’’ Bundy said. “So far they’ve been able to do that.’’
DuBois picked up a tight win at 182 where Eric Schneider topped Parker Moore, 5-3 thanks to a takedown, reversal and escape.
At 195 the Mounties got a fall from Dylan Yastro when he decked Ryan White in 4:24 and at 220 P-O received a forfeit to make it 29-18.
DuBois picked up a win at 285 when Alex O’Hara pinned Jimmy Bryan in 4:23 in a bout that had several stoppages for blood time as Bryan had a bloody nose.
As the lineup turned the corner, P-O’s Nick Bryan pinned Kam Stevenson in 5:11 at 106 and Nick Coudriet got a forfeit at 113 to make the score 35-30. And when Foster pinned Adams to make it 36-35 the Mountie crowd erupted only to have Ho silence it.
“Going into the meet we were not favored,’’ Pataky said. “That team is ranked in the top 20. But this meet was good for us. It showed us where we are. And I’m super proud of Gabe Dunkleberger. He fought his butt off. That kid (Ho) is tough..
“But we just gave up too many bonus points and there were a couple of 50-50 matches that didn’t go our way. But the biggest thing was the bonus points.’’
DuBois is back in action the weekend of Dec. 28 at the prestigious Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School.
