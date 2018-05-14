DuBOIS — The USCAA Small College World Series kicked off Sunday with several events.
Festivities got underway with the USCAA All-America Banquet, which was held at 1 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club.
Locally, Penn State DuBois’ Caleb Bennett and Talon Falls were named First Team USCAA All-Americans, while Dan Bowman was a Second Team selection. Brandon Gettig, Shane Haberberger and Brandon Orsich were all named Academic All-Americans.
On the softball side, Penn State DuBois’ Adrianna Terwilliger and Laura Fatula were USCAA Honorable Mention All-American selections.
From there, all 20 teams (10 baseball, 10 softball) gathered the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field at City Park. The Challenger Community Softball event scheduled 4:45 p.m. was postponed due the rainy weather.
However, the Parade of Athletes was still held, with all the teams walking from Heindl Field to Showers Field. All 20 teams were introduced at Showers before home run derby events were held for both baseball and softball — with a representative from each team competing.
The softball derby kicked off the night, with the finals being a battle between NHTI’s Masha Lange and Carlow University’s Tristan Voss. Carlow is the No. 3 seed for the Series, while NHTI is seeded fourth.
Lange, who put together three strong rounds bested Voss in the finals to take home the title.
On the baseball side, the crown came down to a battle between Bluefield State’a Tanner Brandon and Wright State-Lake’s Noah Greathouse.
Both hitters put on a show in the first and second rounds, with each stopping in the semifinals with six homers when they knew they had earned a place in the finals.
Brandon hit first in the finals and hammered two homers. Knowing what he needed to win, Greathouse blasted three long balls to take home the derby title.
Sunday night was capped by a fireworks display for all those in attendance at Showers Field.
Greathouse and his Wright State teammates (No. 3 seed) are set to take on local representative Penn State DuBois (No. 6) seed tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field.
Bluefield State, the fourth seed, takes on fifth-seeded Cleary University at 1:30 p.m.
For a full schedule of today’s World Series games for both baseball and softball, check out the local sports schedule on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
