DuBOIS — Homewood Suites used a 3-run top of the sixth to upend Johnson Motors, 7-6, in a back-and-forth DuBois Junior-Senior League baseball game Wednesday night at Stern Family Field.
Homewood jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, only to see Johnson Motors push two runs across in the bottom of the third to go up 2-1. Homewood countered with a 3-run top of the fourth to regain the lead (4-2), but a 3-run bottom of the fifth saw Johnson Motors go back on top by a run (5-4).
The see-saw affair continued into the sixth, as Homewood put together its second 3-run frame of the game to take the lead for good.
Leyton Hodge got the inning going with a leadoff infield single. He scored two batters later when Ben Gritzer ripped a one-out RBI double to right-center. Courtesy runner Brycen Dinkfelt then stole third with two outs and came home on a single by Brock Smith that chased starter Joey Foradora from the game.
Cartar Kosko came on in relief and was greeted by Ezra Swanson, who smacked a double to left field that chased home Smith to make it 7-5.
Gritzer, Smith and Dinkfelt led the Homewood offense. Gritzer was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Smith was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Dinkfelt added two hits and a RBI. Swanson chipped in the double and two RBIs.
Johnson Motors tried to answer back in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Brayden Fox, who came on to get Homewood out of the fifth inning.
Damon Stewart and Elijah Everett drew back-to-back walks against the lefty, with Stewart scoring on an errant throw to third during that sequence following a wild pitch.
Johnson Motors mustered just the one run though, as Swanson came on and retired three of the four batter he faced to keep it a 7-5 game. Johnson Motors then got a runner to third with two outs in the seventh, but Swanson struck out Stewart to end the game to earn the save.
Stewart was 2-for-4 with a RBI double, while Kosko and Trenton Miller also had two hits a piece. Miller knocked in a run.
Homewood opened the scoring in the second when Dinkfelt reached on a one-out infield single, stole second and scored on Smith first RBI single of the game. Foradora limited the damage to just one run in the inning though.
The score stayed 1-0 into the bottom of the third when Johnson Motors broke through against starter Dinkfelt in his final inning of work.
Kosko jump-started the inning with a one-out single, stole second and scored on a double by Stewart. Foradora doubled two batters later to bring in Stewart to put his team up 2-1.
Homewood regained the lead in the top of the ensuing inning.
With one out, Fox tripled to the corner in right field. Gritzer followed with the first of his two RBIs doubles before Dinfelt scored courtesy runner Leyton Hodge with a single to make 3-2. Dinkfelt later scored on a fielder’s choice to give Homewood a 4-2 advantage.
Gritzer came in to pitch the fourth for Homewood and worked around a walk and an error to keep Johnson Motors off the scoreboard. He wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth, as two errors and a bloop RBI single by Miller led to three runs and gave Johnson’s the lead back at 5-4.
Johnson’s proceeded to load the bases against Fox, who came on after Miller’s RBI single, but the lefty left the bases loaded to set the stage for his team’s late comeback.
Homewood is back in action Friday against Olympic Club, while Johnson Motors plays Buck’s on Monday.
HOMEWOOD SUITES 7,
JOHNSON MOTORS 6
Score by Innings
Homewood 010 303 0 — 7
Johnson 002 031 0 — 6
Homewood Suites—7
Talon Hodge 3b-lf 4000, Leyton Hodge lf-eh-3b 3110, Brayden Fox ss-p-cf 3110, Ben Gritzer c-p-c 3222, Brycen Dinkfelt p-1b-ss 3221, Brock Smith 1b-2b-1b 2122, Ezra Swanson cf-p 3012, Boston Graham 2b-c-2b 2000, Jeremiah Mondi rf-eh-rf 2000, Raiden Craft eh-rf 1000, Corbin Wildnauer eh-rf-lf 3000. Totals: 29-7-9-7.
Johnson Motors—6
Matt Pyne ss-2b 4010, Kaden Clark 3b-cf 4000, Cartar Kosko cf-p 5120., Damon Stewart c-ss 4221, Elijah Everett 1b-3b 2100, Joey Foradora p-1b 3111, Connor Siple rf 2000, Anthony Sago rf 1000, Gavin Walls rf 1101, Neel Gupta 2b-lf 2010, Dylan Horner 1000, Trenton Miller lf-c 3021, Hayden Williams 1000. Totals: 33-6-9-4.
Errors: Homewood 3, Johnson 0. LOB: Homewood 6, Johnson 13. 2B: Gritzer 2, Swanson; Stewart, Foradora. 3B: Fox. SB: Dinkfelt 3, Wildnauer; Pyne, Kosko, Stewart. CS: Carft (by Stewart).
Pitching
Homewood: Brycen Dinkfelt-3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Ben Gritzer-1 1/3 Ip, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Brayden Fox-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Ezra Swanson-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Foradora. Save: Swanson.