DuBOIS — Homewood held off a seventh-inning rally by Olympic Club to secure a 5-4 victory in a Junior-Senior League matchup at Stern Family Field Wednesday.
The home side took a two-run advantage into the final inning of play, before the Olympic Club battled back in the top of the inning.
Jordan Ell led off by driving a double down the left-field line, before Davey Aughenbaugh followed with a double of his own to left field to score Ell and cut the deficit to one.
The back-to-back doubles chases Homewood reliever Leyton Hodge from the game, as it then turned to Brycen Dinkfelt on the mound.
Dinkfelt then struck out the first two batters he faced before Aughenbaugh moved up to third on a fielder’s indifference.
He would be stranded there however, as Dinkfelt then struck out a third straight batter to close out the victory.
The Olympic Club took the early lead in the top of the first inning as Austin Mitchell led off by reaching on an infield single to short before stealing second to get into scoring position.
After Talon Hodge got the next batter to fly out to shallow center field, Brandon Anderson brought home Mitchell with a single to left, as he was able to advance all the way to third when the ball rolled past the left fielder.
Jordan Ell followed with a grounder to third base to bring home Anderson, as he was able to reach safely on an error on the play as the visitors took a 2-0 lead after the opening half inning.
Homewood responded right away as it took advantage of a key error to knot the game at two.
After the home side’s lead off batter was retired, Boston Graham hit a routine pop up to second base, but the ball was dropped allowing Graham to reach safely.
Dinkfelt followed by ripping a pitch over the fence in left for a two-run home run to tie the game after the first inning.
Olympic Club retook the lead in the third inning, picking up an unearned run of its own as Mitchell sparked a two-out rally by reaching on an error on a grounder to short.
Mitchell then stole second and third before coming in to score on a single off the bat of Aaron Andrulonis.
Just like it did in the first inning, Homewood responded in the home half to tie the game once again as it too used clutch two-out hitting to plate a run.
After the top two hitters in the home side’s order were retired to begin the frame, Dinkfelt kept the inning alive by hitting a double to the fence in left before moving to third on a wild pitch.
Ezra Swanson followed by hitting a grounder to first base, as he was able to beat the throw to the bag for an infield single allowing Dinkfelt to score the tying run.
The game remained tied at three into the fifth inning before Homewood took its first lead of the evening.
Ten hole hitter Corbin Wildnauer opened the inning by singling to center field before stealing second to move into scoring position with nobody out.
Olympic Club reliever Ricky Clark looked to preserve the tie as he then forced the next two batters to fly out.
Instead, Dinkfelt kept his strong day at the plate going by ripping an RBI single into right field to chase home Wildnauer for the go-ahead run.
Homewood added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Ben Gritzer led off by lining a pitch off the first baseman’s glove for an infield single before moving to second on a well executed sacrifice bunt by Leyton Hodge.
Talon Hodge then drew a four-pitch walk as Olympic Club handed the ball over to Davey Aughenbaugh on the mound.
Aughenbaugh was able to strike out the first batter he faced, but a wild pitch during the at-bat allowed the runners to move up to second and third.
Raiden Craft then delivered a clutch two-out hit, driving a pitch down the left-field line to score Gritzer easily from third.
Talon Hodge also looked to score on the play but was gunned down at home as Olympic Club kept the deficit at two runs heading into the final inning.
The visitors then battled back to get within a run in the seventh inning, but saw the potential tying run stranded at third to end the game in a 5-4 final.
Homewood is back in action Friday as it takes on Fat Kids at Stern Field, while Olympic Club takes on Johnson Motors Monday at DuBois Central Catholic.
HOMEWOOD 5,
OLYMPIC CLUB 4
Score By Innings
O Club 201 000 1 — 4
Homewood 201 011 x — 5
Olympic Club—4
Austin Mitchell p-c 3220, Aaron Andrulonis ss 3011, Brandon Anderson 1b 3111, Jordan Ell 2b 3111, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 2021, Billy Gray c 3000, Ricky Clark 3b-p 3000, Derek Masonis eh 3000, Blake Pisarcik rf 1000, Bryson Billock eh 2000, Austin Tami lf 2000, Brandt Bash eh 2000. Totals: 30-4-7-3.
Homewood—5
Brayden Fox 1b 3000, Boston Graham 2b 3100, Brycen Dinkfelt ss-p 3233, Ezra Swanson cf 3011, Ben Gritzer c 2110, Leyton Hodge 3b-p 1000, Talon Hodge p-2b 2010, Jeremiah Mondi eh 3000, Raiden Craft lf 2011, Corbin Wildnauer rf 2110. Totals: 24-5-8-5.
Errors: Olympic Club 2, Homewood 4. LOB: Olympic Club 7, Homewood 6. HR: Dinkfelt. 2B: Ell, Aughenbaugh; Dinkfelt. SB: Mitchell 4, Andrulonis; T. Hodge, Wildnauer. SAC: L. Hodge. HBP: Craft (by Mitchell). DP: Olympic Club 0, Homewood 1.
Pitching
Olympic Club: Austin Mitchell-3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Ricky Clark-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Davey Aughenbaugh-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Homewood: Talon Hodge-4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Leyton Hodge-2+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Brycen Dinkfelt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: L. Hodge. Losing pitcher: Clark. Save: Dinkfelt.