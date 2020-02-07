DuBOIS — Fueled by Gabe Hoover’s triple-double, the DuBois Christian School boys basketball team captured a rare win win against an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) East Division foe Thursday night when the Eagles knocked off Belleville Mennonite, 36-27.
The host Eagles came out of the gate strong, outscoring the Thunder 15-4 in the first quarter. However, Belleville flipped the scrip on DuBois Christian in the second and used an 11-5 quarter to get back within five points (20-15) at the break.
The second half went very similar to the first, as DCS controlled the third quarter (12-2) to extend its lead back out to 15 points ay 32-17. The Thunder had one more push left, and aided by a host of DCS turnovers, scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to make it 32-27 with 3:53 remaining.
Belleville never scored again though, as Hoover and Alex Hallowell each scored on layups in the final 1:04 to seal the Eagles’ nine-point victory that put them back over the .500 mark on the season at 8-7.
Hoover scored a game-high 14 points to go along with 22 rebounds and 13 blocks to complete his triple-double.
Hallowell and Colin Thomas each added six points, while Zaden Thomas had five. Hallowell and Zaden Thomas each added seven rebounds.
“We started out good, then we struggled a little bit in the second quarter,” said Eagles coach Barth Thomas. “Then we played strong in the third, but in the fourth they (Thunder) went man and we didn’t handle it very well.
“We had to get them calmed down and called a couple timeouts to get them to relax. Then our senior (Hallowell) made the bucket down the stretch to seal the victory.
“That was a huge performance by Gabe, and he has really come on and is our stable guy in the middle. He plays tough every night and is our workhorse. He helps us with some of our weaknesses on defense because he’s such a shot blocker in the middle.
“It’s been a while since we’ve beaten the teams out East because they are bigger schools and have more players to pull from. But, we’re glad to have a big win tonight.”
DuBois Christian used a strong effort on the defensive end in the opening eight minutes to help fuel its offense as it ran out to the 16-4 lead. Hoover had six points, six rebounds and three blocks in the first quarter along, while Colin Thomas netted a pair of hoops.
The Thunder stormed back in the second, opening the quarter on an 8-0 spurt to get within three points at 15-12.
Zachary Snook had four of his eight points in the spurt. The Eagles countered with an Isaac Smith 3-pointer that he banked in and a Hoover hoop to go backup eight (20-12).
A trey by Frankie Pennizzo with a minute on the clock made it 20-15 before the Thunder looked to cut the deficit even more in the closing seconds of the half. However, Hoover blocked a shot in the post to help maintain his team’s five-point advantage at the break.
Hoover then scored two quick baskets to get the Eagles off and running in the third quarter as they outscored the Thunder 12-2 to go up 15 points.
Hoover added seven rebounds and five blocks in the quarter to go along with the four points. Colin and Zaden Thomas, along with Hallowell and Mowrey, also had hoops in the quarter.
Pennizzo posted a pair of baskets in the fourth to help Belleville claw its way back into the game, but the Eagles’ 15-0 point lead after three quarters proved too much to overcome.
DuBois Christian is back in action tonight at Huntingdon Christian Academy.