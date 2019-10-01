BROOKVILLE — The scenery and year was different, but the players at the top of the leaderboards were pretty much the same Monday as District 9 crowned its girls golf champions on a mostly dreary day at Pinecrest Country Club.
And, there was a repeat champ in Class AA as Punxsutawney senior Brianna Hoover captured her second staright title after carding an 89 to beat the elements and the field. Rain fell on an off for the first half of the day before conditions cleared up towards the end of the round.
In Class AAA, the the title once again came down to a pair of Bradford golfers.
A year ago, Kate Huber edged Elyse Godding by one shot (79-80) at the Punxsutawney Country Club. Monday was Godding’s turn to exact some revenge, and did so in dominant fashion as she beat Huber by 13 shots (80-93).
Punxsy and Bradford also captured the team crowns in their respective classifications. Punxsy (306) beat out Clearfield (338) and Moniteau (34), while Bradford bested DuBois, 319-352, in AAA.
Unfortunately for both team champs, they did not advance to West Regional Team Tournament because teams must shoot 300 or less under PIAA rules.
Godding and Huber were followed in the Class AAA individual standings by a trio of DuBois players. Freshman Alexas Pfeufer posted the Lady Beavers’ best score, a 116, to place third, with Sarah Henninger (118) and Maddy Gray (123) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Gray’s 123 didn’t count towards DuBois’ team score, as Sophia Seduski posted a 118 while playing only as part of the team competition.
Bradford’s Sadie Oliver (146) was sixth overall and rounded out the Lady Owls’ team scoring.
In Class AA, Hoover was one of two players to break 100. She was joined in double digits by runner-up McKayla Kerle of Clarion. The Lady Cat shot a 95. The third and final regional qualifying spot went to Clearfield junior Christina McGinnis, who recorded an even 100 — the highest score a player can shoot and still be eligible to advance to the regional.
Ridgway senior Laney Gilmore just missed out on a playoff for that final regional spot as she and Punxsutawney’s Lizzie Sikora tied for fourth at 101 — one shot behind McGinnis.
Clearfield, which finished second to Punxsy in the team race (306-338), had its other two competitors finish in the Top 12. McLain Alt carded a 118 to come in 10th, while teammate Kathryn Barnes was right behind her in 11th with a 120.
Brockway’s Sylvia Pisarchick (122) was 12th, right behind the Lady Bison duo.
Brookville’s Regan Ganoe (144) and Audrey Barrett (156) placed 20th and 23rd, respectively, while Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher (153) was 21st. Curwensville’s Jensen Duke (155) rounded out the players from the Tri-County Area with a 22nd-place finish.
The West Regional Tournament at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15.