DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic track and field team is hoping a large senior class will lead the way if and when it returns to action this season.
While there is not much doubt in who will be top performers for the Cardinals this year, there is plenty of doubt surrounding the season as a whole with the campaign being pushed back to April 13 at the earliest due to the coronavirus.
If and when DCC returns to action, a group of experienced runners and throwers will look to have standout seasons, many of whom in their final year with the team.
A large senior group of 13 athletes, seven on the girls side and six on the boys side, will be led by Linkin Nichols and Mariah Alanskas, the team’s lone PIAA qualifiers after medaling at the District 9 Class AA meet last season.
We have lots of experience and the seniors have already been leading the teams in drills before the break took place,” DCC head coach Tom Shade said. “These seniors of today remember well how influential leaders were when they were young, and now they are passing the torch.”
Nichols qualified in the 800 with a second-place finish, while Alanskas took second in the 100 on her way to finishing 25th at the state championship meet.
“Linkin Nichols, has set a goal to be DCC’s first district champion in that event along with success at the state meet,” Shade said.
As for Alanskas, Shade said the senior will be a strong competitor at the district level in several events this season.
Nichols will headline a group of distance runners that includes fellow senior Johnny Ritsick, freshman Brendan Paisley, sophomore Micah Williamson and junior J.P. Piccirillo on the boys side.
For distance events on the girls side, senior Jacie Mennetti and freshman Chloe Benden will look to have strong seasons for the Lady Cardinals.
Alanskas is joined by veteran sprinters Alexis Cribbs, Alex Ochs and Sarah Koehler, as well as newcomers Bella Blakely, Savannah Morelli and Madison Hoyt on the girls side, while veterans Isaac Bloom, Isaac Gray and Owen Helm will key the sprinting events for the boys.
In relay events, Shade noted one group to watch is the 4x400 relay team of Nichols, Ritsick, Loren Way and Len Swisher.
“These teammates knew from the season’s start that the (4x400) record would be theirs in 2020 and you can feel the electricity,” Shade said.
In throwing events, seniors Martina Swalligan and Bella Mangiantini will look to have strong seasons in the discus, while freshman Sophie Mangiantini should have a strong first season in throwing events.
On the boys side, senior Ian Koehler is set to challenge DCC’s oldest record in the javelin, which dates back to 1970.
Lexis Allen in the pole vault as well as Jeremy Duckett, Shane Paisley and Sarah Koehler in the high jump and Way in the long jump will headline the Cardinals performers in the jumping events this season.
While organized team practices are on hold due to the coronavirus, Shade noted that does not mean his athletes are not bettering themselves for the season.
He added that the coaching staff is posting training ideas online and the athletes have communicated well and made sure they continued their preparation.
“A lot of schools may look at the present crisis as a real problem for their program this year, but we have taken the approach that all this presents a great ‘opportunity’ to get a head start on their competition,” Shade said.
Shade is aided by four volunteer and assistant coaches in Maddie Meyers, Joe Benden, Andy Skraba and JR Alanskas.
“This is the first time we have been able to cover all events at practice, and these coaches have really made a difference in giving attention to the athletes,” Shade said.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Jeremy Ducket, Ian Koehler, Linkin Nichols, Shane Paisley, Johnny Ritsick, Lenny Swisher. Juniors: Isaac Bloom, Brady Barnett, Isaac Gray, J.P. Piccirillo, Loren Way. Sophomores: Owen Helm, Landan Schmader, Michah Williamson. Freshmen: Evan Barnett, Branden Paisley.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Mariah Alanskas, Kayley Benden, Bella Mangiantini, Jacie Mennetti, Alex Ochs, Gabby Resch, Martina Swalligan. Juniors: Kylee Fink. Sophomores: Lexis Allen, Alexis Cribbs, Madison Hoyt, Sarah Koehler, Savannah Morelli, Savannah Ross, Lauren Schmader. Freshmen: Bella Blakely, Chloe Benden, Sophie Mangiantini, Sophie Rooney.