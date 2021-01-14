HYDE — Jordin Sommers connected on two of his team-leading four 3-pointers during the first quarter of DuBois’ game against Clearfield Wednesday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
It was a preview of things to come.
The Beavers drilled 12 treys in the game, many in crucial situations, as DuBois shot a torrid 54.5 percent from behind the arc to spoil the Bison’s season opener 76-62.
Nick Felix and Nick Farrell each added three 3-pointers and Lennon Lindholm had two as DuBois dialed long distance early and often.
“You just tip your hat to them,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “It wasn’t luck. Their kids work hard shooting the ball in the offseason and (DuBois head coach) Dave (Bennett) does a great job with them. And they were open. When DuBois is open, they are going to make their shots.”
“I feel like we have very good shooters, and when we play unselfishly and make plays for each other looking to get our teammates shots, we shoot the ball pretty well,” Bennett said. “We did a great job making the extra pass and getting some good looks today. We were fortunately able to knock them down.”
Both teams shot well in the early going, each going 6-of-12 in the first quarter.
Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the first frame and the Bison held a 17-16 advantage after one.
The Bison extended the advantage to 27-21 midway through the second quarter as they got to the basket and drew fouls. Clearfield was 9-of-12 in the second from the charity stripe and hit 20 of 24 free throws in the game.
“Clearfield was relentless in attacking the basket and getting to the paint and they put us in a tough situation with fouls,” Bennett said. “We weren’t able to keep them out of the paint, so we needed all those big shots.”
The Beavers got three treys, two from Felix and one from Lindholm, in the second quarter and Michael Orzechowski asserted himself inside with eight points as DuBois ended the half on an 18-4 run to take a 39-31 advantage to the break.
“The kids came out ready to play,” Glunt said. “They were excited. But I thought with about three minutes to go in the quarter, we weren’t attacking as well as we were in the beginning of the game. There are a lot of reasons why that happens. But give DuBois credit. They stepped up their defense and they hit a couple threes.”
This is the second straight game the Beavers had a game-altering second quarter. The Beavers outscored Punxsutawney 21-3 in the frame in Monday’s game on the way to a 69-42 victory.
“I don’t know what it is (about the second quarter), but going from being down six points to going to the half with an 8-point lead is huge,” Bennett said. “It completely changed the momentum of the game.”
Despite the 8-point deficit, Clearfield came out of the break with purpose and quickly cut the DuBois lead to a single point, 41-40, thanks to Rumsky and Matt Pallo, who combined for all but two of the Bison’s third-quarter points.
But once again, the Beavers looked to their shooters to put distance between themselves and the hosts.
Sommers drilled a pair of treys and Felix hit one as well and suddenly the Beavers had a 50-41 advantage.
“Clearfield came out and got it to within one, but we hit a couple timely shots and got going again,” Bennett said.
Meanwhile, Clearfield, which hadn’t practiced for five days due to COVID protocols, went cold for the rest of the third and first part of the fourth and trailed 61-44 midway through the final frame.
“We were getting good shots, but they’ve been playing and they’re fresh and they’re a good team,” Glunt said. “Our guys battled so hard. I’m so proud of them. We were down 16 points and easily could have gotten a little careless, because we haven’t done anything for five days, but we didn’t. The kids kept battling and finished the game strong.”
Pallo and Cole Miller joined Rumsky in double figures with 13 points apiece. Ryan Gearhart added six.
DuBois got a team-high 16 points from Lindholm, who scored nine in the fourth. Felix and Sommers each netted 15, Orzechowski picked up 11 and Farrell scored nine.
DuBois also collected 17 assists, led by Sommers’ six.
“We talk a lot about making a play for a teammate, making the next pass, playing unselfishly, and I thought we did a great job of that,” Bennett said.
Both teams return to action today.
The Beavers (3-0) visit Karns City, while the Bison host Penns Valley.
DuBOIS 76,
CLEARFIELD 62
Score by Quarters
DuBois 16 23 14 23 — 76
Clearfield 17 14 13 18 — 62
DuBois—76
Sommers 5 1-1 15, Felix 5 2-2 15, Farrell 3 0-0 9, Lindholm 6 2-2 16, Woodward 3 0-0 6, Husted 1 0-0 2, Orzechowski 4 3-6 11, Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Foradora 0 0-0 0, Pasternak 1 0-1 2, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-12 76.
Clearfield—62
Pallo 3 7-8 13, Ryan 1 2-2 4, Winters 2 1-2 5, Rumsky 7 6-6 21, Miller 4 4-4 13, Gearhart 2 0-0 6, Lezzer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 20-24 62.
Three-pointers: Sommers 4, Felix 3, Farrell 3, Lindholm 2; Rumsky, Miller, Gearhart 2.