DuBOIS — The DuBois Lumberjacks used a huge eight-run bottom of the sixth to rally past Sykesville, 10-5, Tuesday at Showers Field to make it two wins in two games in the team’s inaugural season in the Federation League.
The Lumberjacks are largely a high-school age team made up of players from DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic created to replace the Legion team (which isn’t playing this summer) and is being coached by Michael Misiewicz, Mitch Ferra, Ryan Radaker and Ryan Pasternak.
The squad opened its season with another high-scoring win on Sunday — 11-8 against Pulaski. However, things didn’t look good early on Tuesday for the Lumberjacks as the visiting Senators looked to be in control with righty Grant Ognen on the mound.
Sykesville scored four runs in the first two innings against DuBois starter Ferra as Ognen took a shutout into the fifth. He allowed just two hits in the first four frames, but the Lumberjacks scored two runs on two hits in the fifth against Ognen to get back into the game.
The Senators went to Ryan Walker in relief to start the sixth, and Garrett Starr greeted him with a leadoff homer onto the observation deck in left field. Starr’s blast jump-started a Lumberjacks comeback that saw them scored eight runs off two Sykesville pitchers in the inning.
Walker didn’t record an out while facing five batters.
After Starr’s homer, DuBois loaded the bases as Al Pasternak was hit by a pitch and Brycen Dinkfelt and Dante Armanini hit back-to-back singles. Jordan Ell then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home pinch-runner Misiewicz to tie the game and spell the end for Walker on the mound.
Lefty Brandon Sicheri came on and got Damon Foster to hit into a fielder’s choice that plated Dinkfelt to put the Lumberjacks on top 5-4. DuBois was far from done though, as Nate Tyler scored a run with an infield single before Leyton Hodge walked to reload the bases.
That brought Gavin Kaschalk to the plate, and he smacked a two-run double down the right-field line to make it an 8-4 game. Hodge then scored on a Chandler Ho sacrifice fly, while Starr capped the rally with an infield single in his second at-bat in the inning that plated Kaschalk to put DuBois up six (10-4).
DuBois then went to Starr on the mound in the seventh to finish things off, although Sykesville didn’t go quietly.
Starr retired the first hitter of the inning but Brandon Walker then hit a double to left — a play on which he took the extra base as the Lumberjacks were slow getting the ball back into the infield. Walker was 2-for-3 on the day with two doubles and three RBIs.
Pinch-hitter Zach Spellen then hit a chopper out in front of home plate. Walker, who was running on the pitch, scored from second as he beat the throw from first back to the plate after DuBois got the out.
That’s all Sykesville could muster against Starr though, as he struck out Jordan Frano to end the game. Tyler notched the win in relief for the Lumberjacks after tossing two scoreless innings (5th &6th). He allowed two hits and struck out one.
As well as things ended for the Lumberjacks, they didn’t start out that way.
Sykesville jumped on Ferra for three runs in the top of the first.
Sicheri led off the game with a walk and promply scored when Brandon Walker doubled to left-center. Devon Walker followed with a RBI single before scoring himself two batters later on a Frano sac fly to make it 3-0.
The Senators tacked on a fourth run in the second when Jason Roman hit a leadoff single and later trotted home on a bases loaded walk by Brandon Walker.
Sykesville only got the one run though, as Ferra got back-to-back outs to strand the bases loaded. Ferra then settled in, tossing scoreless third and fourth innings to keep it a 4-0 game.
That proved key, as the righty gave his team a chance to fight back, which they started to do in the fifth in Ognen’s final inning of work.
Dante Armanini led off the inning with a shot up the middle that hit Ognen’s foot and went as an infield single. The righty then got a groundout, but a walk by Foster and single from Tyler loaded the bases with one out.
Trenton Gaffney followed with a soft liner to short that wasn’t handled by Tylor Herzing. The error allowed Armanini to score and kept the bases loaded for Kascahlk, who plated Foster on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-2 and set the stage for the Lumberjacks’ big comeback in the sixth.
The Lumberjacks (2-0) travel to Rossiter Thursday, while Sykesville (1-4) hosts Kuntz Motors on Sunday.
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 10,
SYKESVILLE 5
Score by Innings
Sykesville 310 000 1 — 5
Lumberjacks 000 028 x — 10
Sykesville—5
Brandon Sicheri cf-p 2100, Brandon Walker lf-cf 3222, Devon Walker 2b-ss 3111, Zach Spellen 1001, Jake Felix 1b-rf 4020, Ethan Spellen pr 0000, Jordan Frano c 2001, Curvin Goheen dh 3010, Grant Ognen p 0000, Ben Glasl 2b 0000, Ryan Walker 3b-eh-p-1b 3000, Jason Roman 3h 2110, Ty Stahli 3b 1010, Tylor Herzing ss 3000, Josh Mowrey rf-lf 2000. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
Lumberjacks—10
Chandler Ho cf 3011, Garrett Starr c-p 4122, Al Pasternak 1b 2010, Michael Misiewicz p 0000, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 4110, Dante Armanini rf 2220, Jordan Ell lf 2101, Danon Foster ss 2101, Nate Tyler 2b-p-c 3121, Trenton Gaffney dh 2000, Mitch Ferra p 0000, Leyton Hodge 2b 0100, Gavin Kaschalk eh 3113. Totals: 27-10-10-9.
Errors: Sykesville 1, DuBois 2. LOB: Sykesville 8, DuBois 6. DP: Sykesville 1, DuBois 0. 2B: B. Walker 2, Goheen; Pasternak, Kaschalk. HR: Starr. SF: Frano; Ho. HBP: Pasternak (by R. Walker).
Pitching
Sykesville: Grant Ognen-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Ryan Walker-0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brandon Sicheri-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Lumberjacks: Mitch Ferra-4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Nate Tyler-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Garrett Starr-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: R. Walker.