REYNOLDSVILLE — A record-breaking number of cars turned out at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for Ina’s Memorial Shootout. A grand total of 147 cars packed the pits as we honored Ina Caltagarone, the wife of track owner Louie Caltagarone, who passed away in 2011.
There were three specials on the night with the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro-Stocks battling for a $1,250+/win payday and the Pure Stocks and Four-Cylinders each vying for a $500+/win payday. Trophies on the night were sponsored by the Caltagarone family and a hard-charger award was presented to the driver in each feature that gained the most positions from start to finish courtesy of JMB Photography.
Feature winners included: Nick Erskine (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models), Jackson Humanic (Homak Penn/Ohio Pro-Stocks), Mike Wonderling (BWP Bats Super Late Models), Tim Steis (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks) and Jeff Huber (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders). There was a Non-Qualifier feature for the Four-Cylinders due to there being 44 cars and Mark Bell came out on top in it.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models were first to the track with Gary Little and Paul Ivory leading a full-field to the green flag for their 20-lap feature. Little jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Ivory and Lou Jacoby Jr. following. One lap was completed before the first caution flag of the race came out for a spin in turn 1. On the restart, Nathan Smith challenged Jacoby Jr. for the third spot.
Smith completed the pass around Jacoby Jr. just before another caution flag came out for a spin in turn 2 on lap 2. Under caution, an issue with Smith’s car forced him to retire from the race moving Erskine into the third position. On the restart, Little pulled out to the lead once again with Ivory and Erskine in second and third respectively. A few more laps were completed before another caution flag was issued for a wreck in turns 3 and 4 on lap 5. A couple more quick caution flags came out with just one lap getting completed between each one. Erskine gained a spot before each caution as he took the lead from Little on lap 7.
On the restart following the cautions, Erskine jumped out to the point over Little and Ivory. On lap 8, a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2 setup the first extended green flag run of the race. Erskine led the way on the restart over Little and Ivory. Ivory nearly spun out in turn 4 coming to complete lap 9 which allowed Doug Surra to get by and move into third. On lap 13, Surra used the inside line to work past Little for second. After a couple more caution flags, Bob McMillen worked his way around Little on the low side to move into third behind Erskine and Surra on lap 17. A few more caution flags plagued the final three laps of the race but none of them phased Erskine as he held on to pickup his third win of the season followed by: 2) Doug Surra 3) Bob McMillen 4) Gary Little 5) Eddie Connor. Jacoby Jr., Smith, and Erskine won the heat races.
Jason Fosnaught and Joshua Seippel led the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks trackside for their 25-lap, $1,250+/win Ina’s Memorial Shootout feature. Fosnaught jumped out to the lead on the start with Seippel and Zack Gustafson following. One lap was completed before a caution for a spin on the frontstretch setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, it was Fosnaught in the lead as Gustafson began to challenge Seippel for second. The race stayed green until lap 5 or 6 when a caution came out for debris on the backstretch.
After another caution came out for a wreck in turn 1, the race saw its first extended green flag run. On the restart, Fosnaught took the lead with Seippel and Gustafson in second and third. Fosnaught continued to lead over the next several laps. On lap 12, Brandon Connor worked his way by Gustafson to move into third. The race was just able to reach its halfway mark before another caution flag came out setting up what would ultimately be the final restart of the race. Fosnaught led the way on the restart over Seippel and Connor. On lap 15, Connor used the inside line to work past Seippel and set his sights on Fosnaught.
Connor began to chip away at Fosnaught’s lead over the next several laps and with about 5 to go he was right to the back bumper of the leader. A hard-charging Humanic powered past Seippel on the high side to move into third with 4 laps to go. Fosnaught was giving it his all trying to hold off the challenges from Connor but as he was doing that, Humanic was using the cushion to close right in on the leaders with just a few laps to go. With two laps to go, Humanic powered past both Fosnaught and Connor on the high side to take the lead. Humanic held on in the final couple of laps to capture his first checkered flag at Hummingbird and first of the 2020 Penn/Ohio Series tour followed by: 2) Jason Fosnaught 3) Brandon Connor 4) Andrew Gordon 5) Joshua Seippel. Connor, Tim Bish, Fosnaught, and Hartzfeld won the heat races.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models were next with Garrett Mott and Wonderling leading the field to the green flag of their 25-lap feature. Mott jumped out to the lead on the start with Wonderling and Damian Bidwell in second and third. On lap 5, Wonderling worked his way by Mott to take the lead. The race stayed green for another lap or so before a caution came out for a spin in turn 2. A few more caution flags came out which kept the field close before the race ultimately saw its final restart.
On the restart, Wonderling pulled out to the lead over Mott and Bidwell. On lap 11, Bidwell worked his way around Mott to move into second behind Wonderling. Wonderling continued to pace the field as the race crossed its halfway point with Bidwell and Mott following. On lap 14, Doug Eck got past Mott to take third. Bidwell gave Wonderling several challenges for the lead in the remaining 10 laps but Wonderling was able to hold them off for his first win of the 2020 season followed by: 2) Damian Bidwell 3) Doug Eck 4) Luke Hoffner 5) Garrett Mott. Bidwell, Wonderling and Eck won the heat races.
Steis and Bill Mumau led a full-field of Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks trackside for their 20-lap, $500+/win feature. Steis jumped out to the lead on the start over Josh Wilcox and Dennis Harrison Jr. The race stayed green for a lap or two before a caution for a wreck in turn 4 setup the first restart. Steis maintained the lead on the restart with Wilcox and Harrison Jr. following. Another couple of laps were completed before another caution came out, setting up another restart.
An onslaught of caution flags with only a couple of laps getting completed between each one plagued the early stages of the race. As the race neared the halfway mark, it saw its first extended green flag run. It was Steis leading the field to the crossed flags ahead of Wilcox and Harrison Jr. The race stayed green until lap 15 when a caution flag came out for a spin in turn 2 which setup the final restart of the race. On the restart, it was Steis taking the lead over Wilcox and Harrison Jr. as Harrison Jr. was challenged for the third spot by Andy Frey. On lap 16, Frey completed the pass around Harrison Jr. to move into third. Steis kept Wilcox and Frey at bay in the remaining 4 laps enroute to capturing his second checkered flag of the season followed by: 2) Josh Wilcox 3) Andy Frey 4) Bill Mumau 5) Dennis Harrison Jr. Steis, Harrison Jr., Mumau, and Wilcox won the heat races.
A full-field of Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders capped the night with their 20-lap, $500+/win feature. Newcomers Kolton Wagner and Trevor Putt led the field to the green flag. Wagner jumped out to the point with Daniel Clark in second and Huber in third. A couple of laps were completed before a caution for a spin in turn 1 setup the first restart of the race. After another caution flag, the race saw its first extended green flag run. On the restart, Wagner jumped out to the lead with Clark and Huber following.
On lap 3, Huber was able to work his way around Clark to move into second. Huber began to close in on Wagner as the laps continued to click away. Huber challenged Wagner for the top spot as the race reached its halfway point. On lap 11, Huber used the high line to take the lead away from Wagner with Clark following in third. The caution came out once again on lap 12 setting up another restart with Huber, Wagner and Blake Joiner the top 3. Several cautions kept the field close over the next few laps with Huber, Wagner, and Dave Smail now the top 3. Huber jumped out to the lead with just 4 laps to go with Wagner and Smail following. Huber held on the rest of the way enroute to his first win at the Bird this season followed by: 2) Kolton Wagner 3) Dave Smail 4) Shane Seville 5) Ryan Lipper. Clark, Joiner, Wagner, Jeff Huber, Lippert, and Putt won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: 147 cars packed the pits for Ina’s Memorial Shootout. That broke the previous record of 141 cars that was set on September 16th, 2006. Next Saturday will feature a Regular 5-Division Program with Super Lates, Street/Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders on the card. It will be Racing Pioneers Night at the track with trophies being sponsored by M.J. Services of Reynoldsville. Also, the PA Thunder On The Dirt Vintage Modifieds will be joining us for the very first time to run alongside our regular 5-divisions. Bud Garvey’s Classic Race Cars will be at the track too for all of the fans and drivers to enjoy and get an up close look at. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00.