DuBOIS — Despite a late rally, the DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team just wasn’t able to come all the way back from an early deficit as it fell to Huntingdon in five sets, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7, in their District 6-9 Class 2A playoff clash Monday.
The Beavers (7-5) were nearly headed home early after dropping the first two sets to Huntingdon but slowly turned things around and scored wins in the next two sets to force a winner-take-all fifth set.
Unfortunately for DuBois, it just didn’t have enough left as it spotted the Bearcats six unanswered points to open the final set and never recovered.
“Our two teams are evenly matched,” DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert said. “We played twice during the regular season and one game went five sets and the other went four. So, I expected another one of those and that’s what we got.”
Another thing that DuBois expected was a big helping of Huntingdon’s big seniors, Julian Groenendaal and Matis Berger.
After a slow start, the two basically ran roughshod over the net, combining for nearly 50 kills in the contest.
Groenendaal led the way with 26, while Berger was close behind with 22.
“We knew what they were going to bring with those two big outside hitters,” Hibbert said. “And we just couldn’t match up well enough against them to win the match.”
While DuBois finished well behind the two in kills, it certainly did what it could with what it was given.
Seniors Andy Weese, Zack Koren and junior Blaise Carney topped the list for the Beavers as they combined for 26 kills in the match. Weese and Koren both finishing with nine each, while Carney came in with eight.
In the early part of the first set, it looked like DuBois might be able to out-shine the two Huntingdon big men as it combined for three kills and an early lead before things started to change.
Groenendaal smacked down a big kill to tie things at 5-5 and the kill basically took the lid off the jar as the kills started to mount for the Bearcats.
And, with them, so did the score as they eventually opened up a 22-17 lead.
A four-point run by DuBois cut the margin to one, 22-21, but Huntingdon picked up the final two points it needed to take the opening set.
There wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about for the Beavers in the second as they scored just four offensive points in the set before eventually losing, 25-15.
But, with their backs to the wall, the Beavers were able to dance around Groenendaal’s growing kill total and string together some points from the service line in the third, rebounding for a 25-22 victory.
DuBois continued that in the fourth, holding off a late charge by scoring the final four points of the set to take a 25-21 win and force a winner-take-all situation.
But that’s where things ground to a halt for the Beavers as Huntingdon took the early lead and never looked back.
Huntingdon will now move on to face Bishop Guilfoyle in the championship Wednesday at Tyrone High School at 6 p.m.
