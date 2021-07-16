HYDE — Kyle Elensky’s 99th pitch may have been his best.
The PGP Post 6 American Legion starting pitcher got Sykesville cleanup hitter Jake Felix to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play with his 99th offering Thursday evening at the Bison Sports Complex to send the Husker Chiefs to a 6-4 win to even the best-of-3 Federation League playoff series.
The deciding Game 3 is back at the Bison Sports Complex this evening.
Elensky scattered eight hits and walked three, while striking out only one Senator batter, and the Husker Chief defense was solid behind him.
“He’s a battler. He’s a competitor,” PGP Post 6 head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He gives all he has. He went into the seventh inning on 92 pitches so we were giving him a little leeway there.
“And Nolan (Barr) played a great shortstop tonight. We played really good defense. They hit the ball hard, but we got some clutch hits.”
Perhaps none bigger than Morgen Billotte’s bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth, which turned a 1-1 game into a 4-1 advantage for PGP.
“That was basically the game right there,” Lansberry said of Billotte’s 3-run double.
Sykesville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Felix knocked in Brandon Walker with a base hit. Walker singled and stole second to get into scoring position.
Post 6 tied things up in the top of the third when Nick Domico’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly plated Barr, who led off the inning with a walk.
PGP also got a big defensive play in the top of the inning when centerfielder Karson Rumsky caught a fly ball off the bat of Devon Walker before sending a laser toward home plate after Sicheri tagged up at third and headed home. The throw was cut off in the infield, but the relay was on target and catcher Cole Bloom tagged out Sicheri for the inning-ending double play.
“That was a great throw by Krum,” Lansberry said. “I don’t know why we cut it off, but it worked.”
The Husker Chiefs loaded the bases in both the first and third innings, but stranded five runners. They had the bases loaded with just one out in the first and no one out in the third.
And it looked like PGP might stand three more in the fourth until Billotte’s clutch double.
Matt Bailor led off the fourth with a single and Ryan Gearhart moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Dixon’s groundout pushed Bailor to third before Barr and Elensky each drew walks off Sykesville starter Isaac Knarr to load the bases.
Billotte drilled the first pitch he saw from Knarr over the left fielder’s head to clear the bases, then scored two batters later on a Nick Domico double.
Sykesville got a run back in the fifth, but PGP responded with one of its own in the sixth.
Blake Prestash hit a two-out, opposite field double, then scored when Domico reached on an error.
The Senators closed the gap with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Tyler Herzing clubbed an RBI double and later scored on Curvin Goheen’s base hit. Both runs scored with two outs.
Post 6 loaded the bases again in the seventh with Gearhart and Dixon drawing one-out walks and Elensky hitting a two-out single, but Sicheri, who came on in relief of Knarr in the fifth got out of the jam by getting Billotte to pop out to third.
Sicheri worked three innings and allowed just an unearned run on three hits, while walking two batters and striking out three.
He then led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit, but was forced out at second when Brandon Walker grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Brandon Walker advanced to third when the next batter, Devon Walker, reached on an error.
But with runners on the corners and the potential game-winning run at the plate in the form of Felix, who already had two hits in the game, Elensky ended it with a tailor made Barr-to-Billotte-to Domico double play.
Sicheri, Brandon Walker and Felix all had two hits for the Senators.
Elensky led Post 6 with three, while Billotte had two.
PGP—6
Barr ss 3200, Elensky p 4130, Billotte 2b 4123, Prestash 3b 2110, Domico rf-1b 3012, Rumsky cf 4000, Bailor dh 4110, Bloom c 0000, Gearhart lf 2000, Dixon 1b 3010, Quick pr-rf 0000. Totals: 29-6-9-5.
Sykesville—4
Sicheri cf-p 3120, B. Walker lf-cf 4120, D. Walker 2b 4000, Felix ss 4121, Price 3b 2000, Frano c 2000, Herzing rf 3111, Goheen 1b 3011, Mowrey dh-lf 2000, Knarr p 0000, Stahli lf 1000. Totals: 28-4-8-3.
Score by Innings
PGP 001 401 0—6 9 2
Sykesville 100 012 0—4 8 1
Errors—Gearhart, Prestash; Price. LOB—PGP 12, Sykesville 6. DP—PGP 2. 2B—Billotte, Domico, Prestash; Sicheri, Herzing. SAC—Gearhart. SF—Domico. HBP—Prestash 2 (by Knarr). SB—B. Walker. CS—B. Walker.
Pitching
PGP: Elensky—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Knarr—4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Sicheri—3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Knarr.
Time—1:47.