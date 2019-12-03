DuBOIS — Some plans are implemented from the top-down. Others from the bottom-up. The DuBois Area High School boys basketball team is looking to go inside-out this season.
The Beavers, who went 15-9 a year ago (1-1 in postseason), are hoping to capitalize on the presence of 6-foot, 8-inch senior Chase Husted in the post to drive their offense.
With only a handful of experienced players returning to the lineup, Husted’s 15.1 points per game (318 total points) and 9.2 rebounds (193 tital) will be a big key for the Beavers.
“We have a lot of inexperience to start off the year,” said second-year coach DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “So Chase is a great building block. We’re very fortunate in that regard. I think that we probably have the best big man in District 9, and we want him to have the ball.
“And with him getting the ball, hopefully, that’s going to open up a lot of things for our perimeter guys,” Bennett added.
The loss of three key players — Justin Manduley (, Alex Beers and Jon Cruz — means that DuBois will be looking to fill in a lot of spaces around Husted this season.
“I’m pretty sure that we’ll have a rotation of seven to eight guys on most nights,” Bennett said. “But, we’re still not quite sure about who those seven or eight will be.”
Juniors Nick Felix and Nick Farrell will be tasked with filling roles at the guard position and both have a fair amount of experience handling the ball.
Junior guard Lennon Lindholm also put up some valuable minutes on the varsity roster last year while junior Jordin Sommers, who’s been hampered by an injury heading into the season, will also likely be a key contributor.
However, the Beavers also have a large group of sophomore guards, including AC Deemer, Caleb Keighley, Ryan Kovalyak and Christian Kirk, who are hoping to see some time on floor.
Husted certainly won’t be alone in his efforts in the post as he’ll be joined by juniors Brady Woodward and Michael Orzechowski, as well as sophomores Alex Pasternak and Chooch Husted.
“We’re not quite sure how things are going fall because we’re going to call on some sophomores to get some important minutes and play an important role,” Bennett said. “Depending on what we need, and what guys can step up, it might be a changing situation throughout the year.”
DuBois will open the season against Clarion in the opening round of the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dakota Reasinger, Chase Husted, Alex Kovalyak. Juniors: Caleb Keighley, Nick Felix, Jordin Sommers, Nick Farrell, Dale Kot, Lennon Lindholm, Mack Jaramillo, Michael Orzechowski, Brady Woodward, Michael Lauver. Sophomores: AC Deemer, Ryan Kovalyak, Joey Foradora, Chooch Husted, Christian Kirk, Alex Pasternak.