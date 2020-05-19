INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) softball senior second baseman Kaitlyn Beers, a DuBois Area graduate, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, which was announced by CoSIDA on Thursday.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Beers owns a 3.81 cumulative grade point average as a criminology major. She’s one of 11 on the NCAA Division II – District 2 squad, which includes four infielders. District 2 includes schools from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), and the Mountain East Conference (MEC).
Due to the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, voting criteria for the softball teams included statistics from a student-athlete’s entire career and not just this season.
Beers has started 136 games in her four years at IUP and boasts a .320 batting average, 17 home runs, 85 runs batted in and a .517 slugging percentage. She had a stellar start to her 2020 spring, hitting .362 with three homers, a team-leading 10 RBI and a .638 slugging percentage in 14 games.
A three-time PSAC honoree, Beers was named Central Division Freshman of the Year in 2017 and followed that with the division’s Athlete of the Year as a sophomore.
With the NCAA’s ruling of an additional year of eligibility for spring sports student-athletes, Beers plans to attend graduate school at IUP and be back on the roster for the 2021 season.
Honorees selected First-Team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 8-11.