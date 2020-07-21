DuBOIS — Johnson Motors used an eight-run second inning to break the game open on its way to a resounding 11-4 victory over Fat Kids in a DuBois Junior/Senior League matchup at DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
After a scoreless first inning, the visiting side sent 12 runners to the plate in the second inning on its way to plating eight runs in the frame to take control of the game.
Cartar Kosko led off by lining the first pitch he saw into center field for a single before Elijah Everett reached on an infield single to the left side to put two runners on with nobody out as an arrant throw on the play allowed Kosko to advance to third.
Joey Foradora followed with an infield single of his own to short, scoring Kosko for the game’s first run.
A single to right field by Conner Siple then loaded the bases before a strikeout resulted in the first out of the inning.
Trent Miller followed by driving a pitch into left field to plate Everett and keep the bases loaded to bring up the top of the order.
A grounder to the left side by Matt Pyne pushed across Foradora for the third run of the inning, as an arrant throw on the play allowed Pyne to reach first safely and keep the bases jammed.
After a line out to second resulted in the first out of the inning, Fat Kids starting pitcher Andrew Green looked to get out of the jam.
Instead, Kaden Clark drove a bases-clearing double over the left fielder’s head to plate Siple, Miller and Pine to push the lead to 6-0.
Kosko then came up with his second hit of the inning on a double to left-center field to score Clark, as Kosko would later score the eighth and final run of the inning on an error on a grounder off the bat of Everett.
Johnson Motors stretched its lead to double digits with a pair of runs in the third inning as Gavin Walls got the inning started by reaching on a one-out walk to chase Green from the game.
Garrett Frantz then took over on the mound for Fat Kids as he forced the first batter he faced to groundout for the second out of the inning.
A bloop single to left off the bat of Pyne kept the inning alive and put runners at the corners as Pyne then moved to second on a fielder’s indifference.
Stewart then delivered a big two-out hit, doubling to right field to score both Walls and Pyne to stretch the lead to 10-0.
Fat Kids got the pair of runs back in the home half of the inning as Aiden Snowberger reached on a walk to start the inning before moving up to third on a wild pitch then a stolen base.
Frantz then drew a walk of his own and took second on a fielder’s indifference to put two runners in scoring position with no outs in the inning.
With Nate Tyler at the plate, Snowberger attempted to steal home on a throw back to the pitcher, but was thrown out by relief pitcher Everett as catcher Miller got the tag down in time.
Tyler would eventually draw a walk as Frantz stole second on ball four to put runners at first and third.
A groundout back to the mound by Luke Shugar scored Frantz for the home side’s first run of the game, as Tyler later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 10-2 game after three innings of play.
It remained an eight-run game into the fifth inning before Johnson Motors scored its final run of the game in the top of the inning.
Pyne walked to start the inning before stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch following a strikeout for the first out of the frame.
Clark then grounder out to second to score Pyne for the visiting side’s final run of the evening.
Fat Kids got the run back in the bottom of the inning to bring the final score to 11-4.
A one-out walk issued to Snowberger started the inning as he then stole second and third before eventually scoring on Frantz’s single to center field for the final run of the game.
The home side had a prime chance to take the early lead as it loaded the bases with one out in the first inning as Snowberger singled while Frantz drew a walk and Shugar reached on an error.
Johnson Motors starter Foradora then got out of the jam with a strikeout followed by a groundout to second to keep the game tied as his side then broke the game open with eight runs in the next half inning.
Johnson Motors is back in action Wednesday against Homewood, while Fat Kids will face Bucks Thursday with both games beginning at 6 p.m. at Stern Family Field.
JOHNSON MOTORS 11,
FAT KIDS 4
Score By Innings
Johnson Motors 082 010 0 — 11
Fat Kids 002 011 0 — 4
Johnson Motors—11
Matt Pyne 2b-cf-ss 4321, Damon Stewart ss-p 5012, Kaden Clark 3b-cf-3b 2114, Cartar Kosko 1b 4221, Elijah Everett 3b-p-3b 5120, Joey Foradora p 2111, Dylan Horner lf-rf-lf 2010, Conner Siple rf-cf-lf 1110, Anthony Sago rf 2010, Neel Gupta lf-2b 1000, Gavin Walls lf-rf 1100, Trent Miller c 4111. Totals: 32-11-13-10.
Fat Kids—4
Aiden Snowberger 2b 2120, Garrett Frantz cf-p 2111, Nate Tyler c 2100, Luke Shugar ss 3111, Andrew Green p-cf 3000, Luke Delaney 3b 3000, Quinn Morgan rf-lf 2010, Colby Clark 1b 2000, Alex George lf 3000, Clarence Mowrey eh-rf 3000. Totals: 25-4-5-2.
Errors: Johnson Motors 2, Fat Kids 3. LOB: Johnson Motors 9, Fat Kids 7. 2B: Stewart, K. Clark, Kosko; Shugar. DP: Johnson Motors 1, Fat Kids 1. SB: Pyne; Snowberger 5, Frantz 3, Shugar, Quinn 2, C. Clark. CS: K. Clark (by Tyler); Snowberger (by Everett). HBP: K. Clark (by Frantz), Kosko (by Frantz).
Pitching
Johnson Motors: Joey Foradora-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Elijah Everett-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Damon Stewart-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Fat Kids: Andrew Green-2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Garrett Frantz-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Everett. Losing pitcher: Green