DuBOIS — It isn’t often that a sophomore can turn in numbers that are as smooth as creamy-style peanut butter, but that’s about as close as it came for DuBois’ Olivia Johnson in a big 51-47 victory over Brookville Wednesday.
Johnson rolled off a career-high 24 points, including seven down the stretch, for the Lady Beavers (7-3 overall, 1-1 District 9 League) to help DuBois avenge a 14-point loss to the Lady Raiders in the opening round of the Brookville Holiday Tournament less than a week ago.
In fact, the sophomore was just one of three DuBois players to score from the field in the second half. Senior Maddie Smith and fellow sophomore Abby Guiher were the only other two to hit shots in the final 16 minutes.
Of DuBois’ 33 second-half points, 19 came from the field while the other 14 came from the free throw line, including 12 in the fourth.
Guiher also finished in double figures with 12 points, while Smith and senior Chelsea DeSalve had seven.
Brookville (5-3, 1-2) was in a similar situation as only juniors Morgan Johnson, who scored 18, and Marcy Schindler, who had 14, scored from the field after the half.
Ultimately, the difference came down to the free throw line in the second half where DuBois cashed in six more times on 11 more attempts to get the win.
The first quarter went decidedly in Brookville’s favor as the Lady Raiders’ starting five spread the ball around and all scored points to notch a 15-8 lead after eight minutes.
However, DuBois stepped things up a little on defense in the second, leading to a 10-4 scoring advantage to trim the Brookville lead to just a single point, 19-18, at the intermission.
DuBois looked to Johnson on the inside in the third and it paid dividends as the sophomore put in 10 of the Lady Beavers’ 14 third-quarter points to help them to a slim, 32-29 lead to start the fourth.
While Brookville tied the score early on a 3-pointer from Morgan Johnson, DuBois eventually opened up an eight-point advantage with just over 2:30 to play.
But, the Lady Raiders had no intention of simply going away as they outscored DuBois 10-2 over roughly the next two minutes to open up a 44-43 advantage with 46 seconds to play.
DuBois got a little bit of breathing room over the next 30 seconds as a traditional 3-point play from Johnson followed by a pair of free throws from Guiher and another from DeSalve allowed the Lady Beavers to retake the lead and build on it, taking a 49-44 lead with just 17 seconds left.
Morgan Johnson dialed up long distance for the fourth time in the second half to cut the margin to just three points with eight seconds left and give Brookville a chance.
DuBois then ended the threat when it not only got the ball in on the inbounds play but traveled the length of the floor and got an easy bucket by Olivia Johnson to cap the scoring.
Brookville travels to Ridgway Friday, while DuBois plays at St. Marys Tuesday.
