JOHNSONBURG — Avenging a season-ending loss in last spring’s District 9 Class 2A semifinals, the Johnsonburg Rams baseball team blanked visiting Brookville 3-0 in the season-opener for both teams at Knothole Park Monday afternoon.
Gavin Elmquist wound up going the distance on the mound for the Rams, tossing a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and three walks.
“I thought we put together some good at-bats,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “We had some inopportune strikeouts. Only four is good, but twice they came with guys on base to end innings. Our pitch selection wasn’t the greatest, but it’s diff to do that being inside.
“I hope we get a chance to see them again. They ptiched well. (Elmquist) kept our guys off balance and made all all the plays they needed to today.”
The Rams scored runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings with Neil MacDonald, Johnny Mitchell and Kacey Raubenstrauch each having two hits.
MacDonald and Mitchell went a combined 4-for-6, with MacDonald hitting a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That was enough offense for the Rams off Raiders pitchers Aaron Park and Dane Lyle. Park went five innings, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Lyle threw the sixth, giving up the MacDonald homer with two strikeouts.
“Aaron looked good and with one walk, he was pretty efficient, and he deserved a better fate but we didn’t hit for him,” Ferry said.
The Raiders threatened twice, loading the bases with one in the fourth inning but failing to cash in. They had two runners on the sixth, down two runs, but failed to push across any runs.
Tanner LaBenne had two singles for the Raiders, who are scheduled to host Bradford and Clarion Wednesday and Thursday. But field conditions and a wet forecast the next three days make those games doubtful.
The Rams are scheduled to host Kane today.
