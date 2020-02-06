BROCKWAY — Last time Johnsonburg and Brockway met on the hardwood the home Rams got a half-court buzzer beater from Austin Green to come away with a thrilling 48-45 victory.
Wednesday night’s meeting between the two teams was not quite as dramatic, as Johnsonburg used a 9-0 run to close the opening quarter to take the lead for good on its way to a 44-30 road win.
The victory was a fourth in a row for the Rams, who have now won eight of their last nine to push their record to 14-6 after opening the season 6-5.
A back-and-forth start saw the teams exchange scores over the first few minutes of the game, as Jared Marchiori got Brockway on the board with a baseline jumper 28 seconds into the game before Garrett Gregori scored in the paint to tie the game just 15 seconds later.
The Rovers eventually took their final lead of the night on a three-pointer from Jon Wood with 5:25 remaining in the opening frame.
Wood’s bucket from deep proved to be the final points of the quarter for the home side, as the Rams scored the final nine points of the first over the final 3:18 to take a 15-7 lead after eight minutes of play.
Gino Gregori sparked the run with a score on the inside after taking in an offensive rebound tip from Green, before Gabe Watts score on the next trip down the court off an offensive board of his own.
The ensuing possession saw Eric Christoff drain a straightaway three-pointer at the two minute mark before Watts closed the first-quarter scoring with a jumper in the late with 54 seconds to play.
After Aiden Bullers opened the scoring with a basket on the inside 34 seconds into the second quarter, Johnsonburg used a 6-0 run to take its first double-digit lead of the night.
Cameron Stelene got the run started with a score in the paint, before back-to-back buckets by Green made it a 21-9 game with 4:10 to play in the first half.
Green finished with a game-high 16 points, while Watts added 10 and Gregori chipped in nine for the Rams.
Brockway (6-13) battled back with a 7-0 run over the span of 1:30 on field goals by Marchiori and Wood around a trey from Freemer to get back within five (23-18) with 1:32 left to play.
Green responded by scoring the final four points of the half, including a fast-break layup off a turnover at mid-court just before the buzzer to send the Rams into the half up 27-18.
The third quarter brought no change to the lead for the visitors, as Johnsonburg took a 34-25 lead into the final quarter of play.
Wood, who finished with a team-high 13 points, brought Brockway back within eight (36-28) with his second three-pointer of the night a minute and a half into the fourth, which was the home side’s lone bucket in the final frame.
The Rams then closed the game on a 8-2 run to secure the 14-point victory.
“The turnovers that led to the easy buckets was the difference in the game,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “We knew we needed to take care of the ball, which is what we did so well the first time (vs. Johnsonburg).”
Johnsonburg hosts Kane Friday for its final home game of the season, while Brockway wraps up the season with three straight road games, beginning with a trip to Ridgway Friday.